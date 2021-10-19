OSCODA – Locals are invited to the return of the Fall Block Party held on Dwight Street this Saturday at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to the threat of COVID-19, the fall block party was canceled last year, but its making its return on Saturday with a petting zoo, pumpkins with purchase and even some treats including cider and donuts.
According to Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Howse, the event will feature the aforementioned petting zoo from Standish, featuring animals such as, goats, sheep, porcupine, exotic animals (weather dependent) and a camel named Wednesday, along with pony rides.
There is also expected to be a variety of area businesses and organizations offering activities and treats along Dwight Street. Some businesses include, Huron Community Bank who will be providing apple cider and Roger’s Family Foods who will offer caramel apples and donut holes.
There may be some specials available at the Office Lounge & Grill, but visitors will have to check inside. Additionally, staff at Tait’s Bill of Fare are expected to offer some make and take crafts to enjoy. All the fall festivities, food and fun is welcome to anyone who wishes to participate. For more information, contact Howse at 739-7322.