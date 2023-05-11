BROWNFIELD SITE

BROWNFIELD SITE – The property north of the Veterans Memorial Park will be redeveloped into an apartment complex, townhouses, and common areas.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Three members of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees waited for over an hour on Friday, April 28 for a 10 a.m. special meeting to start.

Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, Supervisor Bill Palmer, Clerk Josh Sutton and new addition to the board Robert Tasior, chatted with Edward Bolanowski, co-managing partner with AuSable Development, LLC and Trevor Woollatt, senior project manager with Fleis & VandenBrink (F&V), while waiting for a fourth member of the board to arrive.

