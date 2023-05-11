OSCODA – Three members of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees waited for over an hour on Friday, April 28 for a 10 a.m. special meeting to start.
Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, Supervisor Bill Palmer, Clerk Josh Sutton and new addition to the board Robert Tasior, chatted with Edward Bolanowski, co-managing partner with AuSable Development, LLC and Trevor Woollatt, senior project manager with Fleis & VandenBrink (F&V), while waiting for a fourth member of the board to arrive.
The meeting started at 11:09 when Trustee Tim Cummings arrived. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Steve Wusterbarth all did not attend the special meeting.
The special meeting was called to adopt the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Plan developed by F&V and submitted to the township by AuSable Development. During the meeting the board passed Resolution 2023-08 adopting the Brownfield Plan. The motion by Cummings, with support from Tasior, passed unanimously.
The board also approved Resolution 2023-09 adopting the final project planning document for wastewater system improvements and assigning an authorized project representative. The motion by Palmer, with support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
The Brownfield Plan submitted by AuSable Development includes residential development of 21 parcels on Pine Drive, Oak Drive, California Street, Skeel Avenue and Perimeter Road. The plan was developed by F&V Engineering. Brownfield funds will be used to tear out existing roads and curbs and to re-route water and sewer lines to accommodate the new development.
Approval of the Brownfield Plan means that the township will forego the additional tax revenue from the development while it is being built and for a total of 19 years. The township will be paid 5% of the funds for administrative costs and an additional 5% will go into a fund that will support future development projects. At the end of the 19 years the township will capture all of the tax revenue.
During 15 years of the 19-year period the tax revenue goes to the developers to reimburse them for the investment in the infrastructure work. Brownfield provides incentives to developers to do that infrastructure work. The current plan includes the developer receiving a total of $425,579 in reimbursements. The plan, that was discussed by the Brownfield Committee on Thursday, had to be submitted to the state by Monday, May 1.
“Brownfield properties are those in which the redevelopment or reuse of the property may be complicated by the presence or perception of contamination. Revitalizing and redeveloping these properties protects the environment, reuses existing infrastructure, minimizes urban sprawl and creates economic opportunities,” according to the State of Michigan Brownfield website.
Act 381 authorizes Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities to recommend approval of local Brownfield Plans and submit work plans for approval to the state that help revitalize, redevelop, and reuse contaminated, blighted, functionally obsolete, or historic resources.
The proposed Brownfield project consists of the redevelopment of 9.38 acres of land east of Skeel Avenue south of California Street and west of Perimeter Road, immediately north of the Veteran’s Memorial on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. The area is currently staked off.
Phase 1 of the project will include a four-story multi-family residential building for rent with a total of 227,973 square feet. Building 1 will consist of 216 units with 12,283 square feet of common space and amenities. Bolanowski met with local employers and employees to see what types of apartments they would want to have available and what amenities to include. Studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments are being planned.
The main floor of the apartment building will include a manager/leasing office, resident lounge, Zoom cubbies, cafe, fitness area and storage. Outdoor gathering space will include an area for grilling and outdoor dining, fire pits, tiki bar, walking trails, bicycle racks, and a dog park for resident use.
Phase 1 provides for 1.25 parking spaces per unit. Phase 1 also includes the development of a free-standing coffee shop of approximately 360 square feet in Building 2 that will be located at the southeast corner of California Street and Skeel Avenue. Bolanowski is still in negotiations about what business will go into the building.
Phase 2 of the project includes three townhouse style residential buildings with 18,950 total square feet consisting of 11 units. Six units will be 1,680 feet with two car garages and five units will be 1,774 square feet with one car garages.
According to the plan, four new full-time jobs will be created for management, leasing and maintenance.
The private investment is estimated at $44 million, the total cost of the project. The Brownfield eligible projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2023 with the building project completed by the end of 2024.
According to Bolanowski, who has lived in Spruce for the past 26 years, the apartments are considered workforce housing, geared towards working individuals who earn 80-120% of Area Median Income (AMI). AMI is currently approximately $50,000 in Iosco County for an individual and is determined by the number of household members.
Bolanowski has been attempting to bring the housing development to Oscoda since 2017. At that point he was only shown a piece of property that would require $1 million in prep work alone.
Bolanowski was then introduced to the Skeel Avenue property by former EIC Director Todd Dickerson. AuSable Development entered into a purchase agreement for the property with the township in September 2021.
Although construction costs have increased from $110 per square foot in 2020 to $275 per square foot in 2023, Bolanowski thinks the construction will be completed in 16 months.
AZD Associates, an architectural firm in Bloomfield Township, is designing the building. Spence Brothers, a general contractor based in Saginaw, will be the general contractor. KMG Prestige, a property management company, will manage the property. Applications for apartments will become available when construction is 80% complete.
More information about AuSable Development can be found on the company’s website ausabledevelopment.com.