MICHIGAN — According to AAA, gas prices have risen sharply over the course of a short few days to spike at a nationwide high of $4.33 as of March 11. After averaging out to $4.25, gas prices have only slowly regressed. In Michigan, the average last week was $4.15, peaking at $4.23 in their “Week Ago Average” on their website which can be viewed at gasprices.aaa.com.
What factors have caused these steep rises in the literal fuel that runs the American economy?
One culprit, says ABC news, is the war in Ukraine and the economic sanctions surrounding Russia.
Despite only contributing 8% of America’s total, gas prices have gone up more than 87 cents at the pump; a 20% increase.
So what gives?
ABC news says to not just take America’s economy in perspective, but the world stage as a whole.
It’s no hidden fact Russia is one of the worlds’ biggest oil suppliers.
In December, for example, Russia sent nearly 8 million barrels of oil and other petroleum products to global markets, including 5 million barrels of crude oil that’s used to make gasoline among other items.
According to the International Energy Agency, Russia places third in the world behind the United States and Saudi Arabia in Oil Exports.
As nations sanction Russia and cut off supplies from such a huge oil source, vendors and suppliers must look elsewhere to fill their quotas of petroleum products. That means more work in acquiring new supplies, scarcer resources and higher demand overall. Even if America doesn’t rely on Russia for oil imports, vendors from other countries now shell out more for the same oil supplies American vendors normally do business with. That gas company in Europe that used to pay Russian oil companies are now paying higher prices from sources that might have gone to America.
Competition rises and supply goes down as demand stays the same. Scarcity always raises prices in any market.
Another factor, says ABC news, is the lift on COVID-19 restrictions in combination with the nearing of spring.
The pandemic cut down on traffic throughout the world, putting less demand on the oil markets. Additionally, motorist activity always increases as the northern hemisphere warms up. The war, lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and warm weather create a perfect storm for these prices to spike.
Another thing to consider is President Joe Biden’s policies regarding fossil fuels and nonrenewable energy.
In a bid to move away from fossil fuels, the Biden Administration has supported the closure or moratorium of various American oil ventures, such as the Line 5 Pipeline in northern Michigan.
In 2021, the State of North Dakota sued the Biden Administration for suspending oil operations in the state as part of his climate change agenda.
Still, the Washington Post says Biden’s policies have had little impact on oil production. However, the U.S. government can have an effect on market perceptions affecting global prices.
Even if local prices on oil went down, a global buyer may come in and pay a higher price for that petroleum anyway. Much of what happens in the market is beyond the government’s control.
In a bid to stymie the rises in gas prices, Michigan lawmakers have voted to halt the gas tax that go towards Michigan’s roadways.
If passed, the bill would save drivers about $725 million by freezing taxes from April through September.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has opposed the tax freeze and promises to veto the bill, saying the federal government needs to step in and cut down on gas taxes, not the state of Michigan.