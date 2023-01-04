OSCODA — During public comment at the Dec. 12 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees, Greg Wilkinson, who is on the board of the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce, spoke against the purchase of chainsaw art proposed by the Art & Placemaking Subcommittee of the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC). Wilkinson took issue with the fact that the Art & Placemaking Subcommittee had asked to purchase two benches and an owl carving from Cynthia’s, a shop in Omer.
Wilkinson, who organizes the chainsaw carving competition at the Paul Bunyan Festival, said he negotiated the $2,000 price that the Chamber was charged for the carved bench they recently purchased to raffle off as a fundraiser.
“It’s important for us to support those who support us,” Wilkinson concluded, referring to the chainsaw carvers who participate in the Paul Bunyan Festival.
Gaylynn Brenoel, interim director of the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce, said the Art & Placemaking committee could have purchased the benches and the owl for $2,000 less at the 2022 Paul Bunyan Festival. She added that the Chamber is the fiduciary for the Art & Placemaking committee. In addition, the Chamber receives half of the sales price for pieces that are sold at the festival to support future festivals.
Brenoel said that the Chamber is willing to help with the negotiations, the funding, and with writing checks. She added that purchasing from the retailer in Omer could have far-reaching negative consequences including negative press and bad relationships with the chainsaw carvers who participate in the Paul Bunyan Festival. Brenoel and Wilkinson both took issue with the fact that there would be an upcharge by Cynthia’s because they are a retail store.
In a follow-up interview Brenoel said the Chamber is fully in support of the Art & Placemaking subcommittee and their work. She is concerned about the quality of the benches that were presented at the township meeting and thinks that local carvers could produce higher quality products at a lower price.
Brenoel said that EIC Director Todd Dickerson has never been to the Chamber office or contacted her. She has gone to his office at the township hall a number of times, but he has never been there. She has also attended township board meetings to speak to him, but he has not been in attendance.
According to Art & Placemaking subcommittee members, Dickerson had offered to stop at retailers on his way to Ohio. Dickerson found the pieces at Cynthia’s, a shop in Omer that sells antiques, antlers, chainsaw carvings and rustic furniture.
At the township board meeting, Vicki Hopcroft, who is on the Art & Placemaking subcommittee, said that Dickerson was not able to attend the board meeting but that she would be happy to answer any questions.
Dickerson sent an e-mail to Township Superintendent Tammy Kline dated Dec. 7 that included a request for funding for the carvings. A price quote was included in the board packet for two benches with bear details at a total cost of $3,900, or $1,950 each. In addition, the custom owl carving came with a price tag of $3,000, for a total purchase price of $6,900.
“I was confused by the information in the packet in regards to several things,” said Supervisor Ann Richards. She said the photograph included a picture of a bench with bears, the invoice mentions owls and eagles. Richards added that she thought there should be a location determined for placement of the carvings prior to purchasing the benches. She also questioned how the benches would fare in the elements. Richards suggested commissioning pieces. She questioned why the pieces were being purchased from a third party.
Hopcroft tried to answer the trustees’ questions. She said the committee identified Piety Hill as a location for placement of the benches, however, the committee wanted input from the board and the community. The owl would be placed in front of the township hall.
“We would like to have an owl obviously because we are the Oscoda Owls,” Hopcroft reported. “We want free standing sculptures that represent the community,” Hopcroft added.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked about the durability of the pieces given that they would be carved out of wood and would be exposed to the elements year-round.
Wilkinson said there would be natural cracking. He said the wood needs to be protected every three to four years.
Dickerson told the Art & Placemaking subcommittee he was not able to reach Wilkinson. Wilkinson said he was never contacted by Dickerson.
Wilkinson said that four chainsaw carvers have been to all seven of the chainsaw competitions held as part of the Paul Bunyan Festival and he wanted them to be able to bid on the carvings.
Richards asked why there wasn’t a competition for the chainsaw art like there had been for the paintings and photographs that are on display in the downtown. She suggested that renderings and cost proposals be submitted. Wilkinson said he had potentially six to eight carvers for next year’s competition. He said that Alonzo Montoya had been considered for carving an owl.
Trustee Bill Palmer asked if there couldn’t be a competition.
“I feel the approach taken here doesn’t make sense,” Richards said.
Hopcroft said that the committee does want to buy a sculpture at the 2023 Paul Bunyan Festival. For 2022, the sub-committee wanted to have a free-standing sculpture.
“We can’t do a contest for each item,” Hopcroft said.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked the police officers in attendance at the board meeting if Piety Hill has security cameras.
“That’s why we went to a resin product at the beach park, because they are harder to carve,” added Richards.
“I can’t see spending money on a bench that is going to get destroyed,” said McGuire.
“At this time, I’m not comfortable approving the proposal as submitted,” said Richards. “We need to look at our local sculptors,” Richards added.
Motion by Richards to send back the request to the committee and to discuss it further, support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
The Oscoda Township budget for 2022 included $40,000 for artwork.