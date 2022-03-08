OSCODA — After experiencing a series of technical difficulties, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees was met with a round of applause after rejecting two letters of intent (LOIs) to purchase Furtaw Field. The decision was made at board’s regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.
Pam Loveless, doing business as PKL Homes, presented board members with two different LOI options that were included in the meeting packets.
The first LOI, was for “an offer of $50,000 for the entire site with the caveat the developer would be responsible for the cost of developing the proposed community green space.”
In this option the township would gift three quarters of the property to PKL Homes and the developer would develop three quarters of the property as green space. “Any purchase agreement would need to include the specific amenities to be provided and public access language.” Option one would include 30-90 residential units and two retail spaces.
Option two, also from PKL Homes, “does not include any green space and provides a plan where the site would maximize housing for market rate rentals.” According to the second letter of intent the purchase price for the 3.3 acre parcel would be $150,000. Option two would include a larger number of residential units.
Both LOIs included a closing date of Sept. 30, 2022 and had contingencies including site plan approval, Phase 1 and 2 Environmental approval, wetland delineation approval and soil boring approval. Loveless made a point of saying that in either plan Paul Bunyan would stay.
Loveless told trustees that she had been working in the housing industry for the past 25 years as a licensed realtor, underwriter and financing projects. She developed the idea for workforce housing as a traveling professional herself.
Loveless said that she was very conscious of the love that the township residents have for the land. She said that although she and her husband moved here to retire, there is no way that she could retire without contributing and helping.
“Oscoda needs housing for employees. Both those who are here and those who are coming,” she stated.
Loveless said she chose Furtaw Field because of its importance. She also reported that she had reviewed minutes from every board meeting in the last year and that she had looked at the plans that had been developed at the meetings that took place at Warrior Pavilion last summer. She said that she was open to learning what the community wants so she could include their desires in the plans.
Loveless’ plans included repurposing shipping containers to build one-and two-bedroom apartments. She said that she was working with a Michigan company that could build the units in nine months and referred to the units as cost effective. Loveless had a video that showed the interiors of units, however, due to technical difficulties, the MiCTV staff were not able to show it. There are numerous examples online of shipping containers being turned into apartments or homes, along with the pros and cons of using them.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked about the maintenance needed to keep the containers from rusting. Loveless responded that the shipping containers are made from heavy gauge steel, designed to not rust during ocean travel, and that they would need to be recoated every 10 years.
“How do you live comfortably in them?” asked Trustee Tim Cummings.
Loveless responded that the containers are thermally insulated with spray-in insulation as part of the construction framing process and that all traditional building codes would be followed.
“I have to say containers don’t excite me. Even if they are painted. Maybe I’m just a little too old. They don’t appeal to me.” Cummings added. “While I am not in favor of your plan, I would like to see housing in a different form.” He concluded.
“Container buildings look like container buildings,” said Spencer. “They could be put in other areas of the town. I can’t see putting these buildings on this property.”
Spencer then suggested that the container apartments be built near the Cedar Lake Elementary School near US 23.
Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked how the flat roof would stand up to snow. Loveless explained that a shed roof would be used so that the snow would melt off of the buildings.
“Recycling is a great idea. I love it! But absolutely not on Furtaw Field.” McGuire agreed that she would like to see the apartments built elsewhere in Oscoda.
“Yes, we need housing,” Trustee Steve Wusterbarth agreed. He told Loveless that he appreciated her time and effort that went into putting together her proposals but that he “can’t see it” on Furtaw Field.
Spencer asked Loveless how much space she would need to build the apartment complex elsewhere. “One acre” she responded.
Trustee Bill Palmer told Loveless that he had seen a commercial for a container complex in Louisville Kentucky and that they were “quite spectacular on the inside”. He added that it was difficult to tell that they were containers. “It’s a concept that will expand,” he added.
Palmer said that his primary concern was the price for the property that Loveless had included in her proposals. Adding that he felt “that it was way too low of an offer” but that he agreed that the community desperately needed housing.
Palmer then shared his own vision of what he would like to see on Furtaw Field, a three-story building that serves as a community center, township offices and houses both the police and fire departments, with meeting space that overlooks the lake.
Loveless said that the $150,000 offer was made because the property does not include any utilities which would be very expensive to add. The $50,000 offer was made because she would be absorbing the cost to develop the majority of the property into green space. While she estimated that the land was worth $250,000, she said the project would cost $5 million to $6 million and would involve a lot of work.
Loveless told the board that she was building 89 units on Van Etten Dam Road and that her son was developing an app for workforce travel.
“Oscoda will come back, I have no doubt.” She added.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards told Loveless that she was sorry she had been subjected to so many negative things on Facebook. In addition to the online comments, Loveless said she had been called a “predator” while dining at a local restaurant with her husband.
Richards then reminded the trustees and those in attendance, that the township had spent $9,500 to have ROWE Professional Services develop plans and bring renderings back to the board so that “we would bring developers, we are interviewing people.” She emphasized the word “we” several times.
Palmer added that the township can’t do anything until the survey of Furtaw Field has been corrected. He said that ROWE was working on that but that it needs to go to the Plat Board in Lansing.
After the extensive discussion Richards made a motion to reject both of the LOIs, McGuire provided support. The board voted unanimously to reject the LOIs and the decision was met with applause from the audience.
The meeting was not offered on Zoom so only those in attendance could comment. There were also a number of technical difficulties that resulted in the meeting starting almost 15 minutes late. During another part of the meeting there was a delay due to more technical difficulties and according to some who tuned in to the meeting, there was no audio for 90 minutes. Rick Koenig came to the meeting to tell trustees there was no audio.
During public comment, and before their decision, Mary Mertz asked the board to give the decision careful consideration. She referred to Furtaw Field as “prime real estate” and a “jewel”. Gene Dyson said that it didn’t make a lot of sense to sell public green space. Vickie Hopcroft, who grew up in Oscoda and serves on the planning commission, said that she agreed that housing was needed but that she did not think housing should be on Furtaw Field.
Scott Moore, superintendent of the Oscoda Public Schools, praised the work of the Community Resource Officer. He also spoke about the tremendously positive feedback he has been receiving regarding the planned recycling program. Moore asked the trustees to include the schools, since the property had been conveyed from the schools, in making plans.
Keith Loveless, Pam Loveless’s husband, identified himself as part of PKL Homes. He said that he has been in Oscoda for a long time. His father was stationed at the base. Loveless and his sister both graduated from Oscoda High School and he worked on the base. He and his wife chose Oscoda as the place where they wanted to retire. Loveless said that he didn’t want Oscoda to be a dead town with closed buildings. He wants to “get Oscoda back to what it used to be”.
According to the website for PKL Homes, the company began in Reno, Nevada. In Reno the company built “flexible workforce rentals” for project crews and executives.
The board also took the following actions
- In a vote of 6 to 1, approved an amendment to the Purchase Agreement from AuSable Development for the Skeel Avenue property. Palmer voted against the extension of the closing date to Sept. 30, 2022. Ed Bolanowski and Nikki LaMay, from AuSable Development were in attendance at the meeting. They explained that a plume had been found on the property and that they planned to pursue Brownfield funds for remediation of the property. Brownfield funds would need to be applied for in partnership with the township and the mitigation would need to be completed before they could obtain funding for the building project.
Bolanowski, co-manager, said that they expected that there would be PFAS contamination but that they were not expecting volatile organic compounds (VOCs). He reported that an additive would be mixed with the concrete to ensure there would not be any leakage.
In a related matter, the trustees voted to rent out space at the Aune Medical Center to AuSable Development for $500 per month, including utilities, for one year. The approximately 500 square foot space includes two offices and a bathroom. Spencer made a motion to increase the rent to $650 per month but did not receive support for this motion. Richards made the motion to accept the $500, with support from Cummings.
Richards asked that the attorney draft the lease so that everyone is covered if the property sells at auction. According to Bolanowski the space would provide the company a presence as they work with the township on zoning and approval issues and begin construction of AuSable Landings across the street.
The $24 million project will build 200 rental units on Skeel Ave. The company has been researching the amount of rent the market will bear.
Unanimously approved an updated proposal from Ferguson Waterworks for $383,828.47 for Phase 3 of the water meter replacement project. According to a memo from Catherine Winn, Regional Manager with F&V, there was inventory remaining at the Department of Public Works from the work that had already been completed that would bring down the cost of the work that still needs to be completed. The project was included in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan for $405,000. Motion by Cummings, support from Spencer.
Unanimously approved hiring Deborah Miller as a part-time library assistant at the Robert J. Parks Library. Kline reported that 30 applications were submitted for the position and that several interviews had taken place.
Unanimously approved a request from Julie Travis to divide a parcel of land into two parcels. The reason for the request was to sell the property at 118 River Road.
- Approved scheduling a meeting with the township attorney to discuss Ordinance Number 2022-271 to add a Code of Ethics. If adopted, the Code of Ethics would apply to all township officials and employees. The Code outlines the responsibilities of public office and employment. Among other things the Code establishes a five-person Board of Ethics “who are not personally subject to this code of ethics”. From the information on the draft, it appears that the document was originally drafted in March 2021 as Resolution 2021-09 but was never adopted.
Richards asked who would serve on the Board of Ethics. “Do we have to have a board? McGuire asked. Kline responded that the board would be made up of random members of the community. She said that the attorney had put together the entire ordinance.
McGuire said she was curious about the attorney’s thought process since there was some variance between the drafted Code and the model code on the Michigan.gov website.
“I think it’s a great idea. It’s a good solid ordinance,” said Spencer who then made a motion to adopt the ordinance. Both Richards and McGuire said they were not ready to adopt the ordinance. Wusterbarth made a motion to have a work session to discuss the ordinance with the attorney, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.