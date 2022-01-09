OSCODA – There’s a new thrift shop in town, and it’s here to help fund the Hope Shores Alliance (HSA).
Revolve by Hope Shores is the name, and they are located directly downtown at 837 N. State St. in Oscoda. That is the plaza that includes Spectrum, Salon 121 and Lighthouse Realty.
They opened on Dec. 17 and are open on every day of the week except Sunday and Monday.
Generally they are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As is the custom with thrift shops, they take donations and resell them to raise funds for their charity.
“In the last two years grant opportunities have steadily decreased, while the need for services continues to increase,” said a press release from HSA.
“Revolve by Hope Shores will help the agency move to a self-sustaining financial position that will help them to expand on their mission and reach”
They sell clothing, jewelry, shoes, hats, purses, luggage, kitchen utensils and gadgets, board games, puzzles, art supplies etc.
When it comes to securing funding for HSA, Executive Director Valerie Williams says they’re not alarmed yet.
“Grant funding is never a constant, and after March 2020, when our store in Rogers City, Seconds on Third, had to close for several months, we began planning for a more consistent source of revenue from fund raising and community outreach.
“Additionally, we know that our thrift stores have always helped us to stay connected to, and visible in, the community so that we are accessible to survivors seeking services.
“It makes sense for us to return to Oscoda, a community where we also operate an Outreach and Services Center, to offer an additional point of connection to our community supports and to those seeking support from us.”
She says donating goods to the store is something that most people can be involved in, even if they don’t have extra funds to donate directly. They enjoy supporting volunteerism in the community as well, so when people get involved with Revolve, it’s a positive experience for their agency as well as the community.
100% of proceeds go to Hope Shores Alliance. The funds generated by both of their agency thrift stores will support services to survivors in a 5 county area.
Hope Shores Alliance is a non-profit agency supporting survivors and community partners across Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency and Presque Isle County.
By offering shelter advocacy and education, they help people from all walks of life on their healing journey. They support and validate all survivors who have experienced trauma.