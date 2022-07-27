OSCODA — With a record number of teams expected to start in this year’s Consumer’s Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, it should come as no surprise that there is a good amount of local paddlers in the race this year as well. 14 area paddlers are set to hit the waters for this year’s rendition of the event.
“It is exciting to see,” Ryan Matthews, who is a well known volunteer for canoe racing said of the amount of local teams. “It is good to see the local paddlers in the race and how the community supports them as well.”
Kyle Stonehouse, 28, Grayling, former East Tawas resident
Prior starts: 9
2021 finish: 7th
Partner: Christophe Proulx, Brandon MB
As of Sunday afternoon, Kyle Stonehouse was still anxiously awaiting for his partner to arrive. Though when he does indeed get to Michigan, he’ll have one heck of a teammate, as Christophe Proulx of Brandon, Manitoba was part of winning marathon teams in 2016 and 2017.
“Very unique (situation),” Stonehouse, who’s best career finish is sixth said. “I didn’t plan on racing this year, so I just stayed training and everyone locked in partners and then I got a phone call.”
On the other end was Proulx, a two-time marathon champion.
“It is kind of cool and I’m very lucky, that is for sure,” Stonehouse said. “I didn’t think I would be racing with a former champion in my career. I’m super excited, I think we are going to do good, I just can’t wait for him to get here and get in the boat together. Hopefully we can get in the boat and get some time in. I’m hoping to get more than one hour in the boat with him before the marathon, but we will see.”
Kyle Charters, 23, Oscoda
Caleb Watson, 20, Oscoda
Prior starts: 0
Relative newcomers to the sport, Charters and Watson will both be making their first attempts at the marathon. Both have been successful athletes in other ventures, and have taken an instant liking to canoe racing.
“We’ve been doing a lot of the smaller races, and we’ve been (all over the river) just to familiarize ourselves with the waters,” Charters said. “(Sunday) we raced at the Spike’s and did pretty well up there, so that was a good confidence booster going in to the marathon.”
The duo is a direct product of a weekly canoe racing club, run Monday evenings by LJ Bourgeois.
“There is a steep learning curve to it, but we have been fortunate to have a lot of long time veterans helping us out,” Charters said. “LJ and Carrie Montgomery took us in and showed us a lot of stuff. I’m excited for it, a little bit nervy, but we will get after it. We have worked hard along the way to get to this point.”
Watson feels that he and Charters have come a long ways since first dipping their paddles in the water last August.
“We’ve definitely logged quite a bit of hours since then,” Watson said. “We are getting pretty anxious, with this being our first marathon. (Sunday) at Spike’s was a real eye opener with how the first few hours are going to be with the boat traffic and all that. After Spike’s we are feeling a lot better about it, and I’m really excited. It is a marathon, not a sprint so it should be interesting to see how all that unfolds throughout the night.”
Noah VanderVeen, 25, Tawas City
Josie VanderVeen, 26, Tawas City
Prior starts: 0
Another team comprised solely of local paddlers will be the husband-wife canoe of Noah and Josie VanderVeen. Well respected athletes in other sports, the two have taken a liking to the competition seen in canoe racing.
“We are nervously excited,” Noah VanderVeen said. “We are confident in how we are moving the boat and we have had a lot of help from a lot of other paddlers. They have been incredibly encouraging in setting up the canoe and with nutrition. We are confident in our ability in finishing the race, but we have never done a marathon before. We have been successful in our other races, so we are confident.”
The two were unable to take part in Sunday’s tune-up race in Grayling, but have been putting a significant time in the boat.
“We have been doing a lot of training, and we live right on the Tawas River so we have been doing a lot of training on that and doing some night paddling so we can get used to running with a light,” Noah VanderVeen said. “I’m excited to do this with Josie, it has really been a wonderful experience with all the ups and downs and has helped bring us closer. That has been one of the best portions of this experience so far.”
Not only are they rookie racers, their feeder team will be composed of mostly family members who are all new to that as well.
“Really excited, but nervous for sure,” Josie VanderVeen said. “A lot of unknowns but I think that we have prepared the best we can and definitely are more excited than anything. We have been thinking about it a lot each night to visualize it, but it can be hard to sleep because you get that adrenaline going.”
Josie VanderVeen is certainly looking forward to her first career start.
“I’m just excited to do something that I’ve watched since I can remember, (watching the marathon) was one of my family’s favorite things to do and to be able to experience this with Noah is really awesome,” she said.
Jon Webb, 62, Mio – former Oscoda resident
Prior starts: 26
2021 finish: 26th
Partner: Dan Mecklenberg, Columbus, Ohio
Webb is certainly no stranger to the sport of canoe racing. The paddling veteran has placed as well as 15th in the marathon, and seemingly cracks the top-30 every year.
“This year Dan and I have actually geared up for the race, last year we kind of just jumped into it, with me being in the process of moving,” Webb said. “This year Dan has been coming up to the area and training on a regular basis. It is going to be exciting with the record number of paddlers this year, a lot of people to throw in a very small space. The first 40 to 45 minutes (in the Spike’s) were very chaotic so hopefully it settles down faster in the marathon.”
Brian Barkholz, 40, Hale
Prior stats: 2
Partner: Orville Short Jr, 56, Luzerne
Making his start in the marathon since 2014, Barkholz is hoping things go better this time around. Issues with his boat forced him to depart the race before it was over that night.
“We would really like to be able to be under 16 hours for the race,” he said. “We will try and focus on nutrition and good rest (this week), along with checking a few key spots along the river.”
Jerry Killlingbeck, 53, East Tawas
Prior starts: 16
Keith Wojahn, 58, Tawas City
2021 finish: 67
This duo creates another canoe with both members being from the area. Killingbeck earned the coveted Iron Paddler Award last year, and he hopes he and Wojahn, who competed together last year as well, can cross the finish line once again.
“With the water level (low) we are just looking to get to Oscoda, that is basically our thought,” Killingbeck said. “The times were slower (at the Spike’s) and the water level is definitely making that happen. We are just trying to make it through the night and get towards the pond water where we go better. It is just basically just getting another one in, we are not looking for any records for sure. We are grinders and will just go about the same speed the whole time.”
Wojahn took note of the low water levels as well.
“It looks like we are going to have low water so it will be survival mode until we get to Mio Dam,” he said. “After that we should be able to get down the rest of the river. (We want to) get another finish and I would always like to get under 17 hours, but we haven’t done that yet. Getting that done would be nice.”
Joey Kimsel, 41, Oscoda
Prior starts: 13
Mickey Kimsel, 48, Bay City – former Oscoda resident
Prior starts: 2
While they have 15 combined starts between them, this will be the first time the brothers have teamed up for the marathon.
“I did the marathon with my oldest brother (Rob) already, and I told Mickey a couple years ago if we could get the time in, I would like to do it with him too,” Joey Kimsel said. “It is cool, not everyone can do it and it would be good to finish with a couple of my brothers. We are shooting for under 17 hours, but what place we finish is where we finish. Hopefully we are not doing an 18 or 19 hour marathon.”
Mickey Kimsel also did a prior marathon with their older brother Mickey.
“(Joey) has done it over a dozen times and he is really experienced, so I am learning from him still,” Mickey Kimsel said. “We competed at the Spike’s (Sunday) and we had a really good sprint. He is a good partner and I’m just continually learning from him.”
Jay Mammel, 71, East Tawas
Kelly Mammel, 40, Kihei, Hawaii
Prior starts: 0
Another boat making their first career start is the father-daughter team of Jay and Kelly Mammel.
“We would like to complete it, people don’t understand it unless you’ve tried this,” Jay Mammel said. “I’m 71 and she has never been in a canoe before this, so it is all new to us. The fact that we can finish ahead of a handful of people is impressive to us.”
Kelly Mammel has been staying in the area for almost two months, allowing the two to spend significant time in the boat together.
“I’m just hoping we can paddle as good as we can together and I want to have fun out there,” she said. “We are hoping to make all the time deadlines. Just doing this with my dad has been a dream of his for sure and crossing the finish line would be so unbelievable.”
LJ Bourgeois, 45, Greenbush
Prior starts: 4
Carrie Montgomery, 52, Mikado
Prior starts: 19
Rewind just a few weeks ago and LJ Bourgeois and Carrie Montgomery had no intention of attempting the marathon together. However, when Bourgeois’ original partner was forced to drop out of the race due to an illness and Montgomery’s partner had to drop due to an injury, they opted to join forces.
“This is her 20{sup}th{/sup} race, she is a former women’s champion and has set records in the AuSable River and (other races),” Bourgeois said. “So, I’m really happy, she is a great partner. She is not competing at that level these days, but she is training me and really bringing a lot to the sport for me, so it has been great the two weeks we have been together.”
Regardless, the lack of time together in the same canoe, has had its limitations.
“We’ve only been out three times since we found out, our last training session we joked that we are cramming three months of planning and coordination into about three hours,” he said. “One of the big things about training is learning the other person.”