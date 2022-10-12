AUSABLE TWP. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post’s annual Iosco Shootout Golf Outing was able to generate $11,200 in donation funding.
MSP Tpr. Jennifer Phillips, who organizes the outing, presented Hope Shores Alliance Board Member Tammy Meredith with a donation check on Oct. 4 at the agency’s “Revolve” thrift store in AuSable Township.
Meredith said the donation funding will be used to continue providing services for area victims of sexual and domestic abuse — families and individuals. The event was held at the Red Hawk Golf Club on Aug. 5. Phillips said that there were more than 140 golfers who turned out for the outing, which was sponsored by many area businesses.
Phillips said this is the second year that Hope Shores was selected as the beneficiary of the golf outing proceeds. In total, more than $20,000 has been donated to Hope Shores from the outing.
Meredith said she was heartened to receive the donation on behalf of Hope Shores from Phillips.
“It’s just overwhelming and incredible that the Michigan State Police are such incredible partners in helping us fulfill our mission,” she said.
Meredith said it was not only the MSP, but all law enforcement partners who work on the front lines to help support sexual and domestic abuse victims in the community.
“They interact with abuse victims all the time that need our help,” Meredith said. “They’re critical partners and it is critical we have a great relationship with them.”
Phillips said the golf outing has been going on for many decades; she said she took over organizing it for the last four years. Before Hope Shores was selected as a beneficiary the Iosco County Children’s Advocacy Center, was a beneficiary. That agency is used to help investigate and provide needed services for children victims of abuse.
Meredith said Hope Shores provides services in a five-county district, including Iosco. She said that includes many things in the county such as transitional support housing and counseling outreach services in Oscoda. The Revolve store is one of two thrift stores (the second being located in Rogers City).
You don’t have to want to swing a golf club to help out Hope Shores Alliance, however. Meredith said the public can support the services that are provided by Hope Shores by donating items to the Revolve store, shopping at the store, or even volunteering to work a shift at the location, which is located at 837 S State St. in AuSable Township.
“People can come out to the store to shop, they can donate, they can volunteer,” she said. “You know most of our labor is volunteer. We stock furniture, household items, baby and children’s clothing, accessories, decorations. We have a little bit of everything!”
More information about Hope Shores Alliance, and the Revolve store can be found by visiting hopeshores.org.