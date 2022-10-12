MSPdonation.JPG

HOPE SHORES SUPPORT — MSP Tpr. Jennifer Phillips, right, presents Hope Shores Alliance Board Member Tammy Meredith with a donation check for $11,200 on Oct. 4 at the agency’s “Revolve” thrift store in AuSable Township. The funding was generated from the MSP’s annual Iosco Shootout Golf Outing, held at Red Hawk Golf Club. Over the past two years, more than $20,000 has been donated to Hope Shores, which is an advocacy and help resource for victims of sexual and domestic abuse in the county.

 Photo by Jason Ogden

AUSABLE TWP. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post’s annual Iosco Shootout Golf Outing was able to generate $11,200 in donation funding.

MSP Tpr. Jennifer Phillips, who organizes the outing, presented Hope Shores Alliance Board Member Tammy Meredith with a donation check on Oct. 4 at the agency’s “Revolve” thrift store in AuSable Township.

