OSCODA — Free community lunches, also known as the Loaves and Fishes Café, returned to the Oscoda United Methodist Church on Monday, Nov. 14. After operating as a drive-thru for the past two years, in-person lunches are back.

Lunch will be served on Mondays and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-April with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, and Dec. 1 when a blood drive will be held at the church.

