OSCODA — If you or anybody you know is in need, low on funds or for whatever reason can’t make ends meet, there’s always the monthly food give away.
Every month, parishioners from all denominations across the Oscoda area convene in the Oscoda Area Schools Parking lot to give away donated groceries away to needy families and any households requesting them.
They do so in conjunction with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The last giveaway was March 22. The next food giveaway is Tuesday, April 26. Giveaway starts at 10:30 and food goes until it’s gone.
At the food bank, a group of 10 or so volunteers man individual stations for packaging and delivering boxes to cars of customers waiting in the driveway. The process has been optimized for speedy delivery.
Mike Whitman sits on a pile of food boxes. As a cart passes by, Whitman, a Christian and volunteer who lives in Oscoda stacks them up with six boxes.
“It’s one of the requirements of someone who professes to be Christian to help those who are in need; to feed them, to clothe them, to take care of them,” he said.
In terms of human need, he said he hopes people in this world would bear that, whether they were Christian or not. He’s doing his small part to help his fellow man and fulfill his religious beliefs.
Then the cart stops at individual stations of different foods. Each box gets a few boxes of macaroni and cheese, then some soup cans, then there’s the meat station where a volunteer packs the box with some packaged frozen meat. The box also gets a gallon of milk.
Depending on the number on the front of the car, the car gets so many boxes. Many cars show up to take home meals to different families in need and get food to those who may not be able to make it to the Food Giveaway for whatever reason.
Generally, about 250 families show up to get something.
Funds raised by local congregations and businesses purchase food items from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan out of Flint.
No proof of need is required, all they ask is a statement on the registration from declaring they are in need and agree to not trade, barter or resell the food.
Lisa Hendricks of the Oscoda Assembly of God said she volunteers because her neighbors need food and she wants to help them.
She said those who come to the Food Giveaway can enjoy a variety of selections month to month, depending on what the Food Bank of Michigan brings them. Usually it’s 10 different commodities.
This week, there was frozen meat, cans, milk, potatoes and some desert or bread depending on the choice.
Hendricks said they don’t always get frozen meat and milk, which is a special treat.
This march giveaway marks their 20th year of doing the food giveaway.
“Oscoda has godly men and women that are pastoring this community and follow the mandates of the bible that says feed those who are hungry,” said Hendricks. “That is our motivation.”