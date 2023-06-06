EAST TAWAS – The Quota Club of Iosco County Charitable Foundation (QCICCF) has received a $2,900 grant from the Iosco County Community Foundation, to kick off the Quota Cares Suitcase Project.

Nina O’Loughlin, member of the Quota Board of Directors, indicated that the main goal of the Quota Cares Suitcase project is to provide age appropriate suitcases which contain clothing, personal care and comfort items to children who are taken out of their home environment by social service and/or law enforcement agencies. Many of these children leave their homes quite abruptly – and typically, if they are able to take any belongings, the items are put into a trash bag.

