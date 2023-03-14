OSCODA – At its regular March 6 meeting, the Oscoda Township Planning Commission approved amendments to the Code of Ordinance Chapter 26, Article III, Installation, maintenance and/or repair of sidewalks.

The planning commission removed a paragraph in the code that stated that property owners were not responsible for snow removal. The members of the planning commission stated that this was a substantial change to the ordinance since property owners had not been expected to clear off their sidewalks for decades. Motion to approve the amendments by Member Vicki Hopcroft, with support from Chair Jeff Linderman, passed unanimously. Zoning Administrator Nicole Vallette and EIC Representative Robert Tasior did not attend the meeting.

