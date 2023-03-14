OSCODA – At its regular March 6 meeting, the Oscoda Township Planning Commission approved amendments to the Code of Ordinance Chapter 26, Article III, Installation, maintenance and/or repair of sidewalks.
The planning commission removed a paragraph in the code that stated that property owners were not responsible for snow removal. The members of the planning commission stated that this was a substantial change to the ordinance since property owners had not been expected to clear off their sidewalks for decades. Motion to approve the amendments by Member Vicki Hopcroft, with support from Chair Jeff Linderman, passed unanimously. Zoning Administrator Nicole Vallette and EIC Representative Robert Tasior did not attend the meeting.
Members of the planning commission discussed the need to reinstate the sidewalk and road committee so that noncompliance issues could be addressed. Also, as previously reported, rather than hire a full-time code compliance officer, the township decided that code compliance would be the responsibility of all of the police officers.
The planning commission also held a number of public hearings at the meeting. One public hearing addressed Section 6.34, Food Trucks/Mobile Food Vending Units. Location maps were provided in the meeting packets that included where food trucks are permitted on township property with a permit. The areas identified were Furtaw Field, Oscoda Huron Sunrise Park, an area at Veterans Memorial Park, an area at Ken Ratliff Park, an area at Foote Site Park, an area at the Oscoda Township Sports Complex and a piece of township owned property across from Oscoda Beach Park.
There were no public comments during the hearing. Motion by Member Bill Palmer, with support from Linderman, passed unanimously.
A public hearing addressed Section 8.3.3 Zoning Board of Appeals amendments. With no public comment a motion to approve the amendments was made by Hopcroft with support from Linderman, passed unanimously.
After a public hearing, the commission voted to delete 10 Article VII, the prohibition of marijuana facilities. Motion by Hopcroft, support from Member Jackie MacKenzie, passed unanimously.
The planning commission completed a site plan review for Case #101-2023. Brenda Godfrey submitted a site plan for a poultry shed and run for four chickens for her house on Loud Drive. Godfrey proposed building a four-foot chicken coop with an eight-foot run. The structure will be in the rear yard and at least 10 feet from the side yard. The parcel is zoned R-3 mixed residential.
Planning commission members wanted to make sure that Godfrey understood that no roosters are allowed and also asked about what she was going to do with the manure. After receiving satisfactory responses to both questions, Palmer made a motion to approve the site plan, it received support from MacKenzie, and passed unanimously.
A site plan review was also completed for Jason Merillat who proposed adding an 8,000 square foot structure onto his existing 4,000 square foot building on F-41. Merillat wants to provide indoor storage for recreational vehicles and boats in the addition. Merillat had originally brought his plans to the February planning commission meeting. Commissioners had some questions about the size and type of garage door, lighting, whether or not there would be a dumpster on site and property maintenance. After receiving responses they were satisfied with, Palmer made a motion to approve the site plan and it received support from Linderman and passed unanimously.