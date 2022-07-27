REPORT

REPORT — Iosco County Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney gives his annual report for 2021 activities of the county’s veterans service office to the Iosco County Board of Commissioners Committee of the Whole during a July 20 meeting.

 Photo by Jason Ogden

TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners Committee of the Whole was briefed by Iosco County Veterans Affairs Officer Ron Whitney on the department’s 2021 activities. The briefing and report took place during the July 20 meeting, held at the Iosco County Courthouse building in Tawas City.

Whitney told commissioners that there were many interactions with Iosco County’s military veterans through the office. He said through the office Whitney had 966 office visits from veterans during 2021, with nearly 1,400 documents prepared. The office offers many different services to veteran, from helping individuals with burial costs when a veteran passes away, to getting medical benefits, to preparing documents to assist with home repair for veterans.

Tags

Trending Food Videos