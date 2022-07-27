TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners Committee of the Whole was briefed by Iosco County Veterans Affairs Officer Ron Whitney on the department’s 2021 activities. The briefing and report took place during the July 20 meeting, held at the Iosco County Courthouse building in Tawas City.
Whitney told commissioners that there were many interactions with Iosco County’s military veterans through the office. He said through the office Whitney had 966 office visits from veterans during 2021, with nearly 1,400 documents prepared. The office offers many different services to veteran, from helping individuals with burial costs when a veteran passes away, to getting medical benefits, to preparing documents to assist with home repair for veterans.
According to Whitney, there are different monies or funds available to help pay for things for veterans. He said one particular fund, the Soldier’s Relief Fund, was able to help 14 veterans with $13,000 in 2021.
As far as veterans burials, Whitney said that 46 individuals were helped by that fund totaling nearly $15,000 in assistance. They also assisted with veteran memorial stones on graves, assisting with 22 stone setting applications, totaling $3,465.
From the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund he said there were three applications in 2021, with two being approved for a total of $16,900.
Whitney told commissioners that there are many veterans who live in Iosco County. He said according to 2021 statistics, which were down over the count from 2020, there were nearly 3,000 veterans living in Iosco County (down 76 from the prior year). This number indicates that Iosco County has the highest per capita number of veterans living in a county in all of Michigan’s 83 counties.
With all the veterans in the county — and Whitney said he expects more to move into the county that will be indicated in next year’s report — there is around $27,649,000 in monies coming back into Iosco County from various claims and benefits from those veterans.
“I think when we see next year’s report it will change quite a bit because we’ve had a big influx of veterans come into the county this year,” Whitney said.
Whitney also outlined a few programs and new things going on with the affairs office. He said last year the office got a grant from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency that allowed them to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse that is being used by volunteers to give veterans rides to medical appointments.
“That has been working out really well, it has been on the road quite a bit,” he said. “Right now I have three drivers, trying to get them from strategic locations and it’s working out really well right now.”
Whitney said along with the same grant he was able to move his position from part time to full time in order to have more contact hours with area veterans.
The Oscoda Lion’s Club has been assisting the affairs office in the construction of wheelchair ramps for veterans, Whitney said. The ramps are built by volunteers and funded by the Soldier’s Relief Fund. So far four ramps have been built in the effort.
“The club members build these ramps for veterans and we pay for the expenses,” said Whitney.
There are other activities going on with the agency, including food giveaways and a fishing event for veterans. One area of concern, however, that Whitney told commissioners is the fact that he has been seeking a new facility to house the affairs office, one that is better accessible than the county annex. He said so far he has not found a suitable venue. Once that is done, however, the hiring of an additional veterans service officer can be done.