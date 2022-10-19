OSCODA – In the coming week, U.S. Air Force (AF) representatives will be hosting two different events at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township.
A site tour is slated first, beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This will give the public an opportunity to observe the treatment systems, that are working to address the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at WAFB, while they are in action.
Mark Kinkade of the AF Installation and Mission Support Center says that the site tour will commence from the Robert J. Parks Library, at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda. “Attendees will caravan from the library to different PFAS treatment systems locations at the former base. The tour is expected to end by 3 p.m.”
In an e-mail to Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) members and other stakeholders, RAB Co-Chair Steven Willis also mentioned the WAFB tour. He noted that for the last year or so, the two new interim remedial action (IRA) PFAS treatment systems have been discussed during RAB meetings.
Willis, who is the program manager/Base Realignment and Closure environmental coordinator with the AF Civil Engineer Center, shared that the FT-02 at Clark’s Marsh IRA has now been operating for almost two months. The Van Etten Lake at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park IRA, he added, was expected to be up and running in mid-October.
“This seemed like a good time to invite the stakeholders and community to a tour of these new systems,” he stated. “We’ve described how they operate and showed you pictures throughout the construction process but there’s nothing like seeing them firsthand.”
Willis said that during the site tour, visitors will be able to ask questions while checking out the treatment systems.
As for the other event, Kinkade advised that a PFAS technical workshop is scheduled to begin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 27. It will be hosted in the Warrior Pavilion of Ken Ratliff Memorial Park, located on F-41.
According to Kinkade, the first session will discuss conceptual site models (CSMs) and why they are important to cleanup efforts. It will conclude by 1:30 p.m. The second session, which will feature a more in-depth discussion of the Wurtsmith CSM, is planned to run from 5-7 p.m. the same day.
“Our thought is to have an early afternoon general session on the PFAS investigation and remediation at Wurtsmith with a top level review of the CSM and an evening deep dive session for those that want to get into more technical discussions,” Willis augmented. He also pointed out that attendees can join one or both sessions.