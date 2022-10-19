OSCODA – In the coming week, U.S. Air Force (AF) representatives will be hosting two different events at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township.

A site tour is slated first, beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This will give the public an opportunity to observe the treatment systems, that are working to address the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at WAFB, while they are in action.

Tags

Trending Food Videos