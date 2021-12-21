AuSABLE TWP. – At their last meeting of the year the AuSable Township Board of Trustees considered addenda to shared service contracts with Oscoda Township that cover police, fire, cemetery and the library. The trustees expressed a significant amount of frustration with the fact that they had received the contracts so late in the year.
“The timing is inexcusable,” said Supervisor Kevin Beliveau. “We have asked them for detail for the past six months,” he added.
Beliveau said that Leisa Sutton, the previous township superintendent, had been asking Oscoda for the budget detail for months.
“We should have a say at the table when we are putting 25 percent into the budget,” Beliveau stated.
“We don’t have a say in their raises,” added Trustee Diana London. The contracts with Oscoda Township go into effect on Jan. 1.
“She should know what she is doing,” stated Trustee Alanda Barnes, referring to Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline. Oscoda Township presented AuSable Township with an addendum to the contract for police services in 2022 from in the amount of $397,473.82 to be paid in monthly installments. Oscoda Township approved the addenda at their meeting on Dec. 13.
The contract for police services increased $84,228.58, over 20 percent, from the 2021 amount. The contract includes 24-hour police patrol, service, answering complaints, full investigation of all complaints, administrative overhead and building allocation costs.
The trustees clarified that they are very satisfied with the quantity and quality of police service being provided. However, AuSable Township is nearing the end of a six-year millage that goes through the end of 2023. The millage will cover the 2022 increase but there is concern that it will not cover the 2023 increase.
“We are reaching a point of real concern. We can’t get more money from our residents,” said Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis. “Police and fire are important to AuSable residents,” she added. The trustees agreed that police services needed to be in place on Jan. 1.
“They have us over a barrel,” said Beliveau.
Township Superintendent Eric Strayer reported that he had invited Kline to the board meeting but that she is on vacation.
“If they send their stuff over and its not right, we can’t change it, right?” asked Barnes. Beliveau responded that if it was a mathematical error, it could be corrected.
Ultimately Trustee Diane London made a motion to approve the addendum and Samotis provided support. In a vote of 5 to 2 the board approved the addendum with Barnes and Trustee Gina Cinquino voting no.
The board unanimously approved an addendum to the contract for fire services from Oscoda Township in the amount of $76,882 which includes $10,806 for equipment and $24,971 for overhead and building allocation. The fire contract is a $3,285 decrease from 2021. Also included in this addendum is an amount of $20,798.61 for the cemetery, a $3,233.99 increase from 2021. Overall, AuSable Township will be paying an additional $84,177.57 in 2022 for shared services.
The board also took the following actions.
• Unanimously approved a pay rate of $17 per hour for the new assistant in the Department of Public Works.
• Unanimously approved a contract with Meyerson Consulting, a firm based out of Petoskey, for up to 20 hours of grant writing assistance for the Iron Belle Trail at a rate of $85 per hour.