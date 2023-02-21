OSCODA – For the second time in the past month, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees spent time in a closed session prior to the regular board meeting.

According to the agenda provided by Superintendent Tammy Kline, the purpose of the 5 p.m. meeting on Feb. 13 was to “consider two attorney/client privileged communications in accordance with MCL 15.268 (1)(h).”

Tags

Trending Food Videos