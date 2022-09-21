OSCODA — The Oscoda High School Athletic Hall of Fame has a jam packed schedule of events set for Friday, allowing them to honor their sixth class of hall of fame inductees. One team and three individuals will be enshrined in this years’ ceremonies.

“The committee and myself are very excited about this class of inductees and a chance to welcome back some of the great Owl athletes,” Oscoda athletic director and hall of fame board member Cheri Meier said. “We are excited that all three individuals and the majority of the 89-90 basketball team will be here in person for this wonderful honor.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos