OSCODA — The Oscoda High School Athletic Hall of Fame has a jam packed schedule of events set for Friday, allowing them to honor their sixth class of hall of fame inductees. One team and three individuals will be enshrined in this years’ ceremonies.
“The committee and myself are very excited about this class of inductees and a chance to welcome back some of the great Owl athletes,” Oscoda athletic director and hall of fame board member Cheri Meier said. “We are excited that all three individuals and the majority of the 89-90 basketball team will be here in person for this wonderful honor.”
At 11:30 a.m. inductees will take part in a lunch at the AuSable Inn, at 2:15 there is a pep rally at the high school to introduce the inductees to the students and also highlight the school’s current fall teams. At 4:30 there will be a community tailgate near the gym entrance, which is a free event for all community members. The tailgate will have hot dogs, drinks and family friendly games.
At 5:30 is the official Hall of Fame Ceremony in the high school gymnasium and at 6:45 the inductees will be introduced at the varsity football game. The football game between St. Ignace and Oscoda will kickoff at 7 p.m.
“We feel this event is a real highlight for the entire community,” Meier said. “Oscoda has a rich history of athletic success and the town has always taken such pride in the school and the athletic program. People are excited to see these great athletes and honor them for their success in the athletic arena as well as in life. We also make a point to include our student body in the event to highlight the all time greats from Oscoda and give our kids something to aspire to. It is always a fun evening and everyone bands together to make it a special evening for all.”
This year’s group of inductees includes the 1989-90 boys basketball team, Lamont Crawley, Nik Alda and Louie Alverson. Last week we gave a detailed look at the 89-90 basketball team and Crawley, while our attention this week turns to Alda and Alverson.
Class of 2000 graduate Nik Alda was without a doubt a key piece in one of the Oscoda boys’ basketball teams’ best runs. He racked up Northeast Michigan Conference all-conference honors three times, was all-state in 1999 and 2000 and also made an eye-popping 165 free throws in the 1998-99 season. He set the program’s all-time scoring record in 2000. His 1260 career points was a record that stood until 2021 when Owen Franklin broke that mark. He also holds the programs’ single season record for points, with 529.
The 2000 team post-season run was quite the memorable one. The Owls opened the class ‘B’ district tournament with a 55-49 victory over Beaverton in the semi-finals, and took down arch rival Tawas Area 75-69 in the district championship. He poured in 25 points in a thrilling regional semi-final win over Kingsford and had an even better showing in the regional championship against Gaylord.
He scored 21 points in the first half of that game, which also tied him for the school record in career points with fellow legend Bob Hobart. The Gaylord defense put extra focus on Alda in the second half, but Alda broke free for three key late three pointers to finish the game with 30 points and helping lift the Owls to the regional championship.
That Owl teams’ historic run ended in the quarterfinal game to Haslett.
1960 graduate Louie Alverson carved himself out a great career not only while in high school, but many years afterwards.
In his days as an Owl, he lettered in baseball, football, track and basketball. In basketball he was a standout guard and co-captain his junior and senior seasons. He led the Huron Straits Conference in scoring with 299 points his senior year, helping the Owls to a league championship. He was also named to the class ‘C’ all-state team that season.
In football he was named to first team all-conference as a junior and a senior, and was quite the force at fullback.
In baseball he was a third baseman, and a key part of coach Pat Tate’s strong squads, including a league championship in his senior year.
Post-graduation he was a key figure in Oscoda softball leagues. He flawlessly ran the leagues and tournaments played at McQuaig Park, and also managed his own team to much success.