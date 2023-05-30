OSCODA – The Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) awarded $74,500 to 25 graduating seniors at the Oscoda High School (OHS) Seniors’ Award Night on Wednesday, May 17.
The first OEOF scholarships were awarded in June 1993, six months after the OEOF was formed. That year, four OHS graduating seniors received a total of $250.
In the 29 years that have followed, the OEOF has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships for graduating seniors, alumni and mini-grants to OHS staff and students. Scholarships were awarded for various criteria, ranging from field of study, academic achievement, community service, native Owls and financial needs.
The annual scholarships are provided through partnerships with individuals, families, businesses and community organizations.
This year’s scholarship application process began in November 2022 for the students, and scholarship applications were due in March. Applicants provided information regarding their high school achievements, classes taken, community service and extra-curricular activities, as well as documentation of their future plans. The scholarships range from one to four years of schooling.
Donor representatives and OEOF Board members comprise the selection committees tasked with meeting to review applications and determine the winners.
Representatives from scholarships families, organizations and the OEOF Board were there to present the individual scholarships, which are listed as follows, with the names of the respective awardees:
- Alec Apsitis – David Ostrander Memorial Scholarship
- Grace Bergquist – Charlotte Bollinger Science Memorial Scholarship and the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship
- Patrick Boje – Taubitz Family Scholarship, the Dr. John Meyer Memorial Scholarship and the Linda V. Memorial Scholarship
- Kylie Gray – Hey and Stan Boro Vocational Scholarship
- Sabrina Hulverson – AuSable Valley Trail Riders Association Scholarship and the Lorraine Firebaugh Memorial Scholarship
- Leilah Kard – Oscoda Lions Scholarship and the Oscoda Rotary Scholarship
- Elle Kellstrom – Barbara London Health Occupations Memorial Scholarship
- Colbie Kruse – Mary J. Niedergall Memorial Scholarship and the Duane London Memorial Scholarship
- Connor Lee – Mark Negro Vocation Memorial Scholarship and the Hedy and Stan Boro Vocational Scholarship
- Nichole Leeseberg – Robert and Marilyn Bacon Memorial Scholarship and the Oscoda Lions Scholarship
- Sophia Livvix – Robert D. Hodges Memorial Scholarship
- Emily MacGregor – Bartos Family Opportunity Scholarship
- Lauren McNeill – Hedy and Stan Boro Vocational Scholarship
- Libby Mongeau – John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship
- Jessica Montgomery – Ashley Scott Memorial Scholarship, Diane Pippin Memorial Athletic Scholarship and the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship
- Benjamin Morgan – John and Rose Memorial Scholarship, the Alex and Alice Haglund Family Memorial Scholarship and the Herb and Dee Cunningham Memorial Scholarship
- Carter Nelkie – Thom Grant Memorial Scholarship
- Alyvia Proe – Oscoda Lions Scholarship and the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship
- Axel Raybourn – Oscoda Rotary Scholarship, the Oscoda Area United Way Scholarship and the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship
- Joseph Rush – Mary E. Snyder Memorial Scholarship
- Aiden Taylor – Jeanne Taubitz Memorial Scholarship and the Jeri-Lynne Richardson Memorial Scholarship
- Justin Travis – Mark Negro Vocational Memorial Scholarship, the AuSable Valley Trail Riders Association Scholarship and the Robert G. Pack Memorial Scholarship
- Landon Weed – DiLoreto Memorial Scholarship
- Mia Whipkey – John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship, the Diane Pippin Memorial Athletic Scholarship and the William Kellan Memorial Scholarship
- Hannah Williams – Bartos Family Opportunity Scholarship
According to OEOF, these scholarships have all been developed and supported by generous people through community partnerships; people who want to honor someone they love and/or respect, or families who want to acknowledge the legacy or memory of a loved one.
Whether a scholarship is established through a family or organization, OEOF takes pride in their flexibility for the people involved in creating the scholarship to have input as to the type of student they are looking for.
For those interested in a future investment, or for more information on the scholarships, visit www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org or OEOF’s Facebook page.