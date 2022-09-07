AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to review the language of Ordinance Number 131 that would extend the deadline for property owners along US-23 to hook into the sewer extension from 270 days (nine months) to 540 days (18 months). If passed, the new resolution would change Ordinance 42 and the associated amendment Ordinance 120.
The ordinance also includes provisions for severability and the process for public notification and recording requirements.
The special meeting was held for the first reading of the ordinance. A public hearing will be held at the beginning of the board of trustees regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5p.m. to obtain public comment.
Township Superintendent Eric Strayer said the board requested that he draft the ordinance as a result of the last board meeting when so many local property owners attended. Strayer said that he hoped the change would take pressure off of property owners to get a contractor and to obtain funding to hook up to the sewer system.
Strayer said that the township had obtained information from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) about grants and low interest loans that are available to help with paying for the cost of hooking up to the sewer extension.
He mentioned a 20-year loan at 1% interest. Strayer said the township could also provide information about USDA grants available to individuals who qualify based on age and income.
After the public hearing on Sept. 19, and if passed by the township, the ordinance will be published in the Sept. 28 issue of the Oscoda Press and if approved will go into effect on Oct. 6.
Strayer said that the township would not be enforcing the original end of September deadline due to the pending ordinance. As previously reported, the original deadline for properties completed during Phase 1 of the project was the end of September.