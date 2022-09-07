AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to review the language of Ordinance Number 131 that would extend the deadline for property owners along US-23 to hook into the sewer extension from 270 days (nine months) to 540 days (18 months). If passed, the new resolution would change Ordinance 42 and the associated amendment Ordinance 120.

The ordinance also includes provisions for severability and the process for public notification and recording requirements.

Tags

Trending Food Videos