OSCODA – Board members of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) held their annual election of officers during their regular meeting on Jan. 19.

During their administrative restructuring, Chairman of the Board Kevin Boyat was nominated to continue in his role by Rob Heubel and the motion was seconded by Mike Munson. Boyat then nominated John Swise to hold the position of vice chairman, a motion which was seconded by board member Kevin Beliveau. OWAA’s executive committee, which consisted of board members Kevin Boyat, Dave Dailey, and Mike Munson, saw Dailey being replaced by Rob Heubel, who was then replaced by Swise as the alternate. Airport Manager Jamie Downes continues to serve the role of board treasurer.

Tags

Trending Food Videos