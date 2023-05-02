OSCODA — The Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus will hold its multi-day job fair again this year, set to run from Monday to Wednesday, May 15-17.
The fair will go on from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day, providing attendees with in-person interviewing opportunities with multiple employers.
While there is still a chance for additional businesses to participate in the event, the current lineup at press time is as follows: Kalitta Air, TCA Insurance, Michigan SBDC (Small Business Development Center), Acorn Health, ESI Employment Services, AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Authority, Dobson Health Care Services, Star-Su and Phoenix Composite Solutions.
Some of the companies/employers will only be on site for a specific day; others may be present during two or more days during Just Jobs Week. To find out which days, or to check in and see whether additional businesses have signed up to participate, visit the ACC Oscoda campus Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ACCOscodaCampus.
The school is located at 5800 Skeel Ave. For more information and for employers looking to reserve a space at the event, contact campus staff at 989-358-7295. Organizers point out that if you need a job or are looking to change lanes, this is an opportunity that you don’t want to miss.