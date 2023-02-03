JOB EVALUATION COMPLETED

JOB EVALUATION COMPLETED – Superintendent Tammy Kline, in her office at Oscoda Township, had her performance review completed in a closed session on Jan. 23.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline received her performance evaluation in a closed session held prior to the board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.

Each of the seven board members completed individual written reviews in October. Kline e-mailed her written evaluations to the Oscoda Press the day after the board meeting. Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Bill Palmer did not attend the meeting.

