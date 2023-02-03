OSCODA – Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline received her performance evaluation in a closed session held prior to the board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
Each of the seven board members completed individual written reviews in October. Kline e-mailed her written evaluations to the Oscoda Press the day after the board meeting. Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Bill Palmer did not attend the meeting.
Kline was evaluated in the areas of Productivity and Efficiency, Communication/Interpersonal Skills, Judgment/Decision Making, Budget Administration, Leadership Skills, and Initiative and Public Relations. Rankings fall on a five-point scale with a 1=typically falls below expectations, 2=inconsistently meets expectations, 3=consistently meets expectations, 4=often exceeds expectations and 5=consistently exceeds expectations.
Clerk Josh Sutton gave Kline the highest rating, consistently exceeds expectations, across the performance evaluation areas.
“Ms. Kline is so dedicated to her job that I have observed her here on her vacation days, work from home when sick, and stay late to meet deadlines when needed,” Sutton responded in the area of initiative.
Trustee Bill Palmer also gave Kline the highest rating, consistently exceeds expectations, across the areas.
“I believe Ms. Kline is doing an excellent job especially given the fact that several elected officials do not want to work as a team and are constantly throwing up road blocks preventing her from operating at a higher level,“ concluded Palmer.
Trustee Tim Cummings gave Kline a rating of “often exceeds expectations” in the areas of Leadership Skills and Public Relations. He gave her a rating of “consistently exceeds expectations” in all other areas.
“In her first year Ms. Kline has done a great job, particularly assuming the large and often demanding role of superintendent of Oscoda Township,” Cummings concluded.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth gave Kline “often exceeds expectations” in all areas except for initiative. In the area of initiative he rated her “consistently exceeds expectations.”
“Ms. Kline has been the ‘glue’ of the administration of Oscoda Township. Good job and keep it up!” Wusterbarth concluded.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer rated Kline “often exceeds expectations” in the areas of Communications/Interpersonal skills, Judgement/Decision Making, Initiative and Public Relations. He gave her a rating of “consistently meets expectations” in the areas of Productivity/Efficiency and Budget Administration.
Spencer gave Kline a rating of “inconsistently meets expectations” in the area of leadership noting that she was “too lenient on disruptive staff.”
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire rated Kline “often exceeds expectations” in the areas of Budget Administration and Initiative. She ranked Kline “consistently meets expectations” in the remaining areas.
“The communication has improved greatly in the past year,” McGuire noted. “Tammy has done a great job bringing the executive committee back to its intended function,” McGuire added.
“Tammy does a great job of looking out for the township’s best interest especially concerning environmental issues,” McGuire commented in the Judgment/Decision Making area.
Supervisor Ann Richards gave Kline a rating of “often exceeds expectations” in the areas of Judgment/Decision Making and Initiative. She rated Kline “consistently meets expectations” in the remaining areas.
As previously reported, Kline was appointed by the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees in September 2021 after serving in the position as the interim since June 2021 after the abrupt resignation of Michael Mitchell after he held the position for six months.
Kline started out in the Department of Public Works (DPW) as a seasonal employee in 2011. She returned to the township is 2014 to do utility billing. In 2016 she started as secretary and then assistant to Superintendent Robert Stalker, who resigned in Feb. 2018. She also served as the assistant to Superintendent Dave Schaeffer, who resigned in September 2020 but stayed on to help with Mitchell’s transition.