OSCODA – July on the AuSable River? When it comes to the world of canoe racing, there isn’t a better time of the year. That is of course because the best canoe racing action in the state, if not North America, takes place in the coming weeks.

“July is all about canoe racing on the AuSable River,” Ryan Matthews, who is heavily involved as a volunteer in many canoe races said. “The race (this past weekend) was the Paddle Hard (in Grayling). This weekend we have the Curley Memorial, which is considered by many to be the best precursor race for the canoe marathon. It is a very competitive race that draws a big field.”

