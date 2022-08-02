OSCODA — After going neck-and-neck with at least one, if not two other teams for most of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, Steve Lajoie and Guillaume Blais proved without a doubt that they were the best.
They crossed the finish line in Oscoda at 14 hours, 36 minutes and 17 seconds, more than two minutes in front of the second place team.
“It feels good, (it was) a tough night with good competition,” Lajoie, 46, of Mirabel, QC said. “(There was) a lot of people, a lot of fans and it was really amazing that we were both able to do it.”
This marks the 12th marathon win for Lajoie, his last coming in first place in 2019 with Andy Triebold. Blais, 36, of Saint-Boniface, QC had two career second place finishes entering this year’s marathon, and was able to get the hard-earned victory this time.
“It is unbelievable, I’m very happy,” Blais said. “I have a good partner, he has won 12 times. It is a very good victory for us. It was a tough day and a tough night, but that is (part of) the race.”
Lajoie and Blais previously teamed up for the marathon in 2017, when they came second in a photo finish to Christophe Proulx and Samuel Frigon.
Another photo finish looked immanent for most of this year’s race. Through the first four hours, they were within a canoe length of defending marathon champions Jorden Wakeley and Matt Meersman. Wes Dean and Ryan Halstead joined them to form a trio shortly after 2 a.m. at Mio Dam. Wakeley and Meersman fell off the pace from there, but Dean and Halstead managed slim leads at several checkpoints along the way, and trailed Lajoie and Blais by less than a second at the final checkpoint, Foote Dam.
After portaging over the dam, Lajoie and Blais hit another gear, going from Foote Dam to Finish Line Park in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 41 seconds.
“We just didn’t want to race in a final sprint against young guns like that,” Lajoie said. “Ryan is not as young as he used to be, but he is really good and at the peak level. Those guys were good, so we tried to move, see what happened, see if we could make good time right away and we just hammered it all the way down.”
The 12th marathon victory ties Lajoie for second place all time with Triebold; Serge Corbin holds the record with 18. After the marathon was cancelled in 2020, and not being able to attend the race in 2021 due to Canadian border restrictions, coming back for the win in 2022 meant something extra to the well-decorated paddler.
“It makes me really proud,” Lajoie said. “We worked hard, me and Guillaume didn’t have the same training we had in 2017, but we managed to do what needed to be done, so I’m really happy to be back here. It is the best race of the season, lots of people, really well organized. It is really fun.”
Winning the women’s championship was Sarah Lessard, 34, of Les Cedres, QC and Edith MacHattie, 48, of Saskatoon, SK. They were 23rd overall and had a time of 16:23:10.
“It is an honor to be the top women’s team at the marathon, because the way was paved by so many pioneer women paddlers from past years,” MacHattie, who won the women’s division for the fifth time said. “I had a rock-solid partner and our goal was to have fun. It was one of the hardest marathons I’ve done due to the low water, and it helped that we were a light boat. I am impressed with how tough the women’s teams were who came in behind us.”
This was Lessard’s first women’s championship.
“Regardless of where I finish, I feel very grateful to be pat of the women’s paddling community which I found to be supportive and welcoming,” Lessard said. “I was lucky enough to race with the top Canadian stern paddler. Edith is a an extremely good stern paddler because she can take advantage of the other boats’ waves. Over the last years, I have encouraged women in Quebec to take part in marathon canoe racing because I believe in our ability to do great in that sport. I hope more women will conquer the AuSable River in the next few years.”
Winning the mixed division was Tad Hill, 44, Livonia and Mary Willoughby, 31, Traverse City. They finished 15th with a total time of 15:49:37.
The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is seen by many as the premier canoe race in North America. The 120-mile event began in Grayling on Saturday at 9 p.m., where 93 two-man teams ran with their canoes down the city streets, to the river, near the Old Fly Shop. From there teams paddled non-stop, portaging over six dams along the way as they made way for Finish Line Park in Oscoda.
“Just like every year, there was a few technical glitches on the backside of things, but the race as a whole was amazing,” event volunteer Ryan Matthews said. “There was some really large crowds in Grayling and Oscoda, some of the largest we’ve seen in recent years. Our social media presence was excellent, in fact we had one live stream that at one point had over 4,300 viewers (at Mio Dam). That live stream reached over 4 million people through shares, which is pretty incredible. It really shows that our hard work as volunteers is paying off and people are starting to tune into the race, especially in the wee hours of the morning, from all over the world.”
Matthews, a well-known statistician for the marathon, put the Lajoie-Blais victory in perspective.
“This was obviously Guillaume’s first win, I know it meant a great deal to him,” Matthews said. “This is the 12th win for Steve, a huge accomplishment for one of the best paddlers of all time. They were among the top teams all night, made their move shortly after portaging over Foote Dam and took that lead to the finish line.”
There were some memorable performances by teams with local paddlers as well.
The top finishing team with local ties was Dan Mecklenburg, 60, of Columbus, Ohio and Jon Webb, 62, of Mio, and formerly of Oscoda. They finished 17th overall with a time of 15:59:05. They were also the top finishing masters team (60-and over).
The rookie team of Oscoda duo Kyle Charters, 23, and Caleb Watson, 20, finished 36th overall with a time of 16:52:51.
LJ Bourgeois, 45, of Oscoda and Carrie Montgomery, 52, Mikado were 45th by crossing the line on a time of 17:17:49.
Also making their first marathon appearance was the husband-wife team of Noah VanderVeen, 25, and Josie VanderVeen, 26, of Tawas City. They paddled their way to a 66th place finish, crossing the line at 18:22:27.
Coming in 71st on a time of 18:38:55 was Joey Kimsel, 41, of Oscoda and Mickey Kimsel, 48 of Bay City, a former Oscoda resident.
Former Glennie residents Andrew Lane, 39, of Lena WI and Ray Lane, 72, of Skandia, MI were able to come in 72nd, with a time of 18:43:58.
“Caleb and Kyle had an excellent race,” Matthews said. “They were around 51st at one point and made their way to finish 36th, which was very impressive, especially considering it was their first marathon. They have a bright future ahead of them. LJ and Carrie had an amazing race, they moved up through the field throughout the night and in the early morning and held on to 45th, which was really good in a competitive field of 93 teams.”
Four other area teams competed in the event, but dropped out due to various reasons.
Former East Tawas resident Kyle Stonehouse, 28, now of Grayling was partnered with two-time marathon champion Christophe Proulx, 27, of Brandon MB. The duo was expected to finish inside the top-10, but a freak incident occurred moments into the race.
After the running start, they reached the water as the third or fourth canoe. When the two put their canoe in the water, a canoe from another team struck Proulx in the head. The duo maintained a spot around the top-10 through the first hour of the race, but were forced to depart after Proulx displayed concussion-like symptoms.
Keith Wojahn, 58, Tawas City and Jerry Killingbeck, 53, East Tawas exited the race at Mio Dam, due to illness.
Brian Barkholz, 40, of Hale and Orville Short, Jr, 56, of Luzerene made it to McKinley Bridge before departing due to illness as well.
Lastly, Kelly Mammel, 40, of Kihei, Hawaii and Jay Mammel, 71, of East Tawas were the final team to drop. They advanced all the way to Five Channels Dam, before being forced to depart the race after not making the required cutoff time.
In all, 95 teams were registered for the event, two did not start the race and another 18 dropped out due to various reasons.
“The river was low and slow, and there were a lot of teams telling me that there was a wispy fog that made things hard to see,” Matthews said. “A lot of teams got cold too, it did get into the 40s at certain spots on the river.”
Taking second place was Dean and Halstead, with a time of 14:38:30, in third was Wakeley and Meersman at 14:48:33, Mike Davis and Ryan Zaveral finished fourth at 14:57:06 and in fifth was Logan Mynar and Kyle Mynar on a time of 15:01:17.
In sixth was Danny Medina and Colin Hunter at 15:07:46, placing seventh was Chris Issendorf and Brett Stockton at 15:14:26, in eighth was Carson Burmeister and Pete Mead at 15:16:34, placing ninth was Patrick Madden and Adam Gelinas at 15:24:24 and rounding out the top-10 was Richard Lauth and Matt Gabriel, Jr at 15:31:32.
For complete results, visit www.ausablecanoemarathon.org.
“Hats off to Consumers Energy for everything they do for us for the event,” Matthews said. “We will be back next year for the 75th annual and hopefully the race will be bigger and better.”
Matthews added that those wishing to volunteer for future races should reach out to the race board at contact@ausablecanoemarathon.org.