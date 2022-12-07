OSCODA — At their regular meeting on Nov. 28, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed Resolution 2022-38 regarding the accessibility of the assessor. The resolution publishes the name, e-mail address and phone number for the new township assessor.
The township recently contracted with Allan Berg, Berg Assessing and Consulting, out of Rogers City to provide assessing services remotely. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, passed unanimously.
Berg can be reached by phone at 989-734-3555 or e-mail info@assessingoffice.com. According to the resolution, the township will receive a response from the assessor within seven business days from the date the request was submitted by phone or e-mail.
In a related manner, the township entered into a contract with Nancy Schwickert, Northern Assessing, for $60 per hour to provide additional services for the township that Berg will not be providing under his contract. Schwickert will prepare documents for and conduct the truth in taxation hearings, process applications for property combinations, splits and land divisions. She will also assist with document and report locating. Schwickert had served as the contractual township assessor for over 20 years and has been trying to retire for over a year. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Sutton, passed unanimously contingent on the township attorney’s approval.
In addition, the township approved a $3,000 contract with Schwickert for assessing support provided during the month of November. Motion by Palmer, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.