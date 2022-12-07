OSCODA — At their regular meeting on Nov. 28, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed Resolution 2022-38 regarding the accessibility of the assessor. The resolution publishes the name, e-mail address and phone number for the new township assessor.

The township recently contracted with Allan Berg, Berg Assessing and Consulting, out of Rogers City to provide assessing services remotely. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, passed unanimously.

Tags

Trending Food Videos