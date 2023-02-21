TAWAS CITY – Nearly a year-and-a-half after the murder of Sutton Marie Mosser, 3, Oscoda, her mother claimed responsibility for the crime during an appearance in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, and also wished to expedite her sentencing.

As reported last week, it was on Feb. 13 when Justine Marie Johnson, 23, Oscoda, entered a guilty plea on one count of homicide-felony murder, which carries a sentence of life in prison without parole. She pleaded guilty to 1st-degree child abuse, as well – also a felony charge – which is punishable by life or any term of years. For each count, she will also be required to provide a DNA sample.

