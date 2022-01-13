OSCODA – As is tradition, the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press takes an annual look at what news stories were impacting the community 50 years ago. This year we take a look back at the happenings of 1971, in a two-part feature, with the first featuring front-page headlines from January through June of that year.
January
Michael Timnothy Kerr was the first baby born in Iosco County in 1971. The 7 pound, two ounce baby boy was born at 1:17 a.m. on Jan. 2 to Mr. and Mrs. William Kerr of Oscoda. Kerr was born at the Tawas St. Joseph Hospital. The first baby born in 1971 at the Wurtsmith Air Force Base was James Scott, born to Sgt. and Mrs. Dennis L Guthrup.
Public discussions about a possible expressway project from Standish to Alpena, an on to the Mackinaw City area, were in the works to gauge public reaction.
February
Five metals were awarded to the widow of U.S. Air Lt. Col. Richard W. Pennington. The metals included the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Pennington was killed in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War on July 25, 1970 and was stationed at Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
Unofficial census numbers for 1971 showed that the population of Iosco County increased by nearly half compared to the previous decade. The census numbers showed that there were about 24,000 residents in the county, compared to the 1960 census numbers of just over 16,000.
Oscoda Township’s iconic Paul Bunyan statue was purchased from Hudson in Detroit to use at the first ever Paul Bunyan Festival. The statue’s home was destined to be Furtaw Field, and the statue was placed at the field (in a different location than today) ahead of the June festival.
It was announced that the U.S. Postal SErvice would keep post office lobbies, as well as postal service windows open on Saturdays. It was proposed to keep the lobbies closed as a cost-saving measure, but a public outcry by those who did their postal business on Saturdays, prompted the change.
March
Mark Johnson, an Oscoda High School senior, won the state 145 pound class wrestling championship. He wrestled for Oscoda for 14 years and was the first ever in the school’s history to win a state championship.
Tawas Area Schools officials hired an architect to design a possible building addition to the Tawas City Elementary unit. The addition would cost $500,000 and add 11 rooms to the facility.
The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to provide $5,000 to the parks and recreation department to fund other parks in the county, other than Old Orchard Park, which they said actually made money, was self-supporting, and provided funding for other parks. County officials also eyed the possibilty of providing commerical air service to the county, by either creating a deal with the Air Force to use the base, or bringing the operating to the Iosco County Airport.
April
In April an ongoing expansion of the Tawas St. Joseph Hospital continued, as well as a remodeling program that would cost more than $1 million. The project was funded through loans, donations to the hospital and federal grants.
Gene C. Ballinger was indited in Bay City’s Federal District Court in connection with a check kiting scheme at the Hale Farmers and Merchant’s State Bank. Ballinger stood mute before the charges, and was released on a $25,000 bond.
A Twining man drown on the AuSable River as his boat capsized just below Foote Dam. George Stamm, 66, was drown in the incident, where the boat was pulled under the water from the current. Another in the boat, Albert Leighton, 82, survived.
May
A new hire at the Oscoda Township Police Department included a new police dog, a German shepherd named “Ranger.” The dog, trained in searches, tracking, attacking perps and other actions, was owned by Officer Terry Palmiter who brought Ranger along to the department when he was hired.
An apparent die off of “old squaw” ducks north of Alabaster Township on Lake Huron’s shoreline was attributed to a parasite that resided in snails that were eaten by the ducks. Conservation officers counted as many as 20 ducks being killed by the snail parasite in a small area.
Apprehension filled the communities of both Oscoda and the Tawases as reports of enormous amount of campers were planning to camp over Memorial Day weekend at the Gordon Creek Campground near Lumbermans’ Monument. There were more than 2,000 campers that did go to the spot. Locals were surprised, however, that the huge crowd was peaceful and even cleaned the camping area of all trash items – whether brought by the campers or not – before they departed.
June
Mrs. Clara Bolen, the principal of the East Tawas elementary, retired after working for Iosco County’s education system for decades. Known as “Aunt Clara” to the children, she began her teaching career in Alabaster. She began her teaching career, after graduating herself in Alabaster and completing the county normal program in 1922.
Damage to buildings and businesses in the Oscoda Area was reported after a freak summer storm dropped more than an inch of rain, and golf ball-size hail. The major area of damage occurred in the South U.S.-23 area where a building had its roof ripped off and carried away 100 feet.
The weather station located at the Wurtsmith Air Force Base set a high temperature record of 100 degrees. The previous record for the station was 99 degrees. Officials said the station had only been recording weather for 20 years.
Oscoda residents began to reflect on the July 11, 1911 fire that destroyed most of the community and had left lasting impacts on the area 60 years earlier.
Prices in 1971
A local business advertised a wide variety of items for just 9 cents. Items included:
• An eight-count box of Crayola crayons was 8 cents.
• A 64-page coloring book.
• Men’s and women’s hankies.
• Three-piece comb set, including a pocket, rat tail and all-purpose comb.
• Giant-sized Baby Ruth or Butterfinger candy bars.
Grocery shoppers in 1971 paid 49 cents a pound for bacon, 29 cents for a loaf of Lumberjack bread, $2.69 for a three-pound canned ham and 19 cents for a stalk of celery.