OSCODA – The commons area of Oscoda High School was abuzz on Friday night, Feb. 10 during the 11th annual Souper Supper. All of the seating was full so some attendees chose to stand or sit on stairs or anything else they could find.

Richardson Elementary School Art Teacher Jamie Merdzinski was busy giving students directions prior to the event. Some students were newcomers to the event, while others had been making pottery for the event since they were younger.

Tags

Trending Food Videos