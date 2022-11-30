OSCODA — Four of the seven Oscoda Township board members met at the Robert J. Parks library on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to make final revisions to the 2023 township budget.
Supervisor Ann Richards, and trustees Tim Cummings and Jeremy Spencer were all absent from the meeting. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire chaired the meeting in Richards’ absence.
Trustee Bill Palmer had questions about the amount charged for property taxes.
“We want to make sure we are charging the maximum we can. If Nancy says it’s correct, that is good enough for me, Palmer commented. McGuire added that the new assessor has been really helpful.
Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson presented his budget to the trustees. Dickerson’s budget includes $130,000 for the purchase of land. Dickerson referred to it as a “speculative placeholder” to be used if the township wants to purchase a downtown building for redevelopment and “flip it”. Trustee Bill Palmer agreed that it was better to put money into the budget and not use it.
The EIC budget includes $50,000 in funding for façade grants and art projects located downtown.
Dickerson included funds to complete a Place LEAP refresh. Place LEAP was originally completed in 2019. He included $25,000 to cover the cost.
Dickerson also said that he wanted to pursue an infrastructure grant to bring utilities to the Perimeter Road property
Trustees discussed the need to determine how to spend the $671,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the township has remaining. Palmer suggested using $70,000 to make the boat launch accessible for people with disabilities.
There were a number of changes to the 2023 budget. Code enforcement was moved to the police department. The township included an additional $118,000 to cover all of the costs associated with adding an additional police officer.
Superintendent Tammy Kline reported that Police Chief Mark David said that with the addition of a new police officer that code compliance would fall on everyone.
Trustee Bill Palmer encouraged Kline to add contingency funds to both the sewer and water funds. Kline said she would add $30,000 to the sewer fund and $20,000 to the water fund.
Meter pits are projected to be available in March. A strategic planning session will look at meter pits as they are only changed when a new meter is needed. Palmer said that new meter pits would end up saving the township money in the long run.
Water loss is occurring between the road and houses where meters are currently installed. As previously reported, the township reported a loss of over 40%. Kline reported that there had been a leak for three weeks that had caused a loss of 560,000 gallons of water. She reported that Township Engineer Rick Freeman will be digging into the water loss issues and tracking the numbers.
There was discussion about how much space should be allocated to the police department in comparison to the fire department. Palmer stated that the fire department needs more space. The budget will be adjusted to reflect an increase of $25,000 for the fire building cost.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked about the “$1.7 million that no one can account for.” McGuire tried to explain how a Certificate of Deposit had been cashed in and the funds had been transferred. Wusterbarth said he wanted a written description of what had taken place. He also wants to clarify authority levels and “live to the budget.”