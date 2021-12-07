OSCODA – In 2020 Jan Johnson turned the loss of her long-time companion into a blessing for the community.
Finding an abundance of hats, scarves and gloves as she sorted through his personal items, one night she pondered, “how do I get these to people who need them when they may not have transportation?”
Rather than drop off the items somewhere, she wanted them to be easily accessible to anyone who needed them. She shared her idea with Oscoda Rotary Club President Scott Moore and the rest is history.
Johnson presented her idea to the club. They loved the idea and have partnered with Johnson to put up a clothesline from December to March in the Rotary Club Pocket Park next to Parkside Dairy, at the corner of Dwight Avenue and US 23.
Donations of hats, scarves, mittens and gloves for children of all ages and adults, are currently being accepted at the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce. The line will be up, and fully stocked, the week after the Christmas parade. A sign will be posted that reads “if you have it, leave it, if you need it, take it”.
The Rotary Club will be putting up the line and will keep the sidewalk through the park shoveled.
Anyone who needs a hat, scarf, mittens or gloves are welcome to take them. The process is completely anonymous, no one knows if you are adding or taking from the line.
“I wanted to give people who are homeless or have fallen on hard times to get what they need,” Johnson added.
New and gently used donations can be made on the line through March. Sandy Mallak’s daughters donated a bag of handmade items they found after she died and donated them in her honor. Once the line is up, donations can be put in a gallon size plastic bag, labeled and attached to the line with a clothespin. As items are taken, more are added.
Johnson estimated that several hundred items were both donated and taken last year. The project was promoted via Facebook and she was surprised that it reached as far as Tawas, Harrisville and Hale.
She thanked “our wonderful community” for making the project a success last year so it could be offered again this year.