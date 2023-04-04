OSCODA – On Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oscoda Township Supervisor Bill Palmer can be found in his office at the township hall.
For the time being, Palmer is using the office that was assigned to former EIC Director Todd Dickerson. Palmer said he realizes that it looks bad given that the board had voted to take the office away from Ann Richards, the former supervisor, and give it to Dickerson.
After the March 22 issue of the Oscoda Press came out announcing his office hours, Palmer said he has been busy addressing a variety of resident concerns.
Issues that have been brought to him range from social media posts, Furtaw Field, and the Cedar Lake Improvement Board, to the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC).
Palmer said that he tries to provide correct information if he knows it but will research an issue if he needs to and get back to the constituent.