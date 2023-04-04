OFFICE HOURS

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – On Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oscoda Township Supervisor Bill Palmer can be found in his office at the township hall.

For the time being, Palmer is using the office that was assigned to former EIC Director Todd Dickerson. Palmer said he realizes that it looks bad given that the board had voted to take the office away from Ann Richards, the former supervisor, and give it to Dickerson.

