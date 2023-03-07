OSCODA — Furtaw Field’s iconic statue of the legendary Paul Bunyan was removed from the field and transported to Oscoda’s Department of Public Works (DPW) on Feb. 15.
During what Oscoda Township Clerk Joshua Sutton calls “an annual spa trip for Paul,” the 13-foot, four-inch figure will be receiving restoration work to prepare the lofty lumberjack for the upcoming tourist season.
The statue was acquired by the township in 1971, after having been built for a Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit. The larger-than-life Paul Bunyan has become a beloved hallmark of the community of Oscoda and the statue’s status has grown exponentially since 2006, when Michigan officially designated Oscoda as the true home of the mythic Paul Bunyan.
The character of Paul Bunyan was actually based on the life of Fabian Fournier, a French Canadian who worked in the logging camps of northern Michigan after the Civil War. Fournier, as well as his own previous lumberjack experience, served as inspiration for newspaper editor James MacGillivray, who brought the American folk hero to life in 1906 in articles published by the Oscoda Press.
During Paul’s stay at the DPW, the weighty woodsmen will have any holes or deficiencies on his exterior repaired and sealed; the papier-mache and fiberglass coated effigy will also receive a thorough cleaning and scrubbing. The statue also has hooks which are used to pick Paul up and move him around, and these will be repaired as well. With the aforementioned tasks completed, Paul will be coated with a polyurethane sealant, repainted, and returned to his home at Furtaw Field. “He’ll look as good as new again when he’s done,” says Sutton.
The restoration work is expected to take about six weeks so hopefully we’ll see Paul back on his home turf at Furtaw Field by April, and when September rolls around, he’ll be the star of the show at the annual Paul Bunyan Days festival.