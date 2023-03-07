OSCODA — Furtaw Field’s iconic statue of the legendary Paul Bunyan was removed from the field and transported to Oscoda’s Department of Public Works (DPW) on Feb. 15.

During what Oscoda Township Clerk Joshua Sutton calls “an annual spa trip for Paul,” the 13-foot, four-inch figure will be receiving restoration work to prepare the lofty lumberjack for the upcoming tourist season.

Tags