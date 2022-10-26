WURTSMITH — B-52 operations at the Oscoda Wurtsmith Air Authority (OWAA) were announced as canceled at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.
Citing prohibitive costs and “higher HQ tasking,” the operation originally scheduled for Oct. 24 and 26 has been canceled.
The airport would have required to hold 30,000 gallons for each aircraft, which would have been prohibitively expensive for the military. Combined with the cold weather, the touch and go exercise has been deemed not worth the effort.
For the month of September 2022, the budget for the OWAA listed bills for $4,965 in septic, $3,859 for stump and tree removal, $7,500 for a Sweepster repair and $3,000 constructing a gravel drive.
Airport manager James Downes wanted to point out how proud he was of the Sweepster repair.
“We only spent $14k of $20k,” he said. A loose wire was the problem.
For the future, Downes requested a $119,185 budget amendment to cover the approved roof expenditure from 2022. Additionally, auction proceeds “North of $100k” will be added to the “Asset Sales” category in their Capital Improvement Budget.
Expected budget future issues involve an upward swing in revenue, but also a steady increase in capital expenditure.
There will be an increased cost to maintaining the grounds for both full time and seasonal duties. They expect increased flight hours and increased financing for runway and pavement purposes. Overall, more money and more expenses.
T&K Services, OWAA’s accountant, has decided to retire and is no longer providing services as of Dec. 31, 2022. As of now, they are seeking a request for proposal from a new accounting service by then, or a little after.
Another job opening is for a maintenance operation and equipment operator position. Five candidates have applied and are under review. They hope to bring a candidate for board approval by Nov. 18.
Pete Mapes, local scoutmaster who teaches piloting to scouts, requested approval for an annual Aviation Camporee annually, the third week of August.
While the approval process won’t differ much, Mapes and the board wanted to pass a motion to set aside this date each year to help streamline the process.
Finally, Downes said he replied to the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturing Association in an email sent to him by Gavin Brown and John Geisler of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association.
“As you can see and by the request versus the response you provided, our board and the Township were not satiated with the answers, as it did not address our requests nor was addressed to our Township,” Downes stated in the email. “We are both asked quite often the status of MLI, and we have nothing to provide, because we are not in the meetings nor kept abreast of progress to answer accurately.”
In repeated communications between MAMA and OWAA, the Air Authority has always said MAMA has been too quiet and not very forthcoming with their intentions.
“There has not been a single update since June,” said Downes to the board. “I’m an email away. We need to know if 100 acres is set aside because it takes two years to go through the process of approval. I need to know now.”