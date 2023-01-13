TAWAS CITY – It’s a new year and the Iosco County Board of Commissioners started out 2023 with a new commissioner.
During the first meeting of the board for 2023, held Jan. 4, the board conducted organizational business, as well as other activities to get ready for 2023.
Iosco County Clerk Nancy Huebel, who is charged with initially leading the organizational meeting, opened the meeting, which is customary for the first meeting of the year as the board works to elect officers, including chair and vice chair, for the board.
Before that, however, she swore in all the commissioners for this year, including incumbent commissioners Charles Finley, Jay O’Farrell, Terry Dutcher and Robert Huebel and new District 4 Commissioner Brian Loeffler.
Loeffler challenged former Commissioner James Miner during the August primary election on the Republican ticket, defeating Miner.
During the November election he again defeated Miner, who filed as a write-in candidate at the last minute on the Democratic ticket.
After Nancy Huebel swore in the commissioners, she began the election of officers for the new board, starting with filling the chairman’s seat on the board.
Dutcher cast a motion to appoint Commissioner Jay O’Farrell — who was the chairman for 2022 — to his chairman seat. He was supported by Finley, and with no other chairman nominations, O’Farrell was again appointed to the position after a verbal vote.
“I will continue to do the best that I can as board chair,” he said. O’Farrell also welcomed Commissioner Loeffler to the board as a new commissioner.
“I am sure that everyone here will support you in the decisions you make,” he told Loeffler. “I’ve watched you since you’ve been here this morning and you’ve never hesitated to ask if you’re not sure on anything, you have the clerk here, the controller here, and all these other elected officials to help you.”
Next the board went on to appoint a new vice chair to the board. Robert Huebel cast a motion to appoint Dutcher as the vice chairman. He was supported by Loeffler, and all voted “yes” for the appointment. Dutcher replaces Finley who was vice chairman during 2022.
After this, commissioners voted on standing committee appointments. On the jail committee, O’Farrell and Finley were appointed. On the EMS committee, O’Farrell and Loeffler were appointed, and on the union bargaining committee, O’Farrell and Dutcher were appointed.
Miner’s former committee load was also given to Loeffler to handle.
Commissioners also approved bylaws for the year, as well as the meeting schedule for 2023. Under the adopted meeting schedule, all meetings for the year will be held the first Wednesday and the third Wednesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. with the exception of two dates. Those dates are the Nov. 14 meeting, which will be held on Tuesday instead of a Wednesday to accommodate the opening day of hunting season.
The second meeting date that will be changed for 2023 is a meeting that will be held on June 5, a Monday. This meeting was moved to accommodate commissioners’ schedules.
The full schedule, as well as more information about the board of commissioners and a link to the meetings, which are held in person and on video conferencing, can be found by visiting www.iosco.net.