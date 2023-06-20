AUSABLE Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees received an “unmodified opinion” on the 2022 audit of township finances. This is the best type of opinion that can be issued.

The audit results were presented to the board at its regular June 5 meeting by Nick Cordes, Certified Public Accountant, who conducted the audit. An unmodified opinion is an independent auditor’s judgement that a company’s financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented, without any identified exceptions, and in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Cordes is employed with Straley Lamp & Kraenzlein, an accounting firm located in Alpena.

Tags