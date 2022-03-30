OSCODA – Fighting fire with fire is more than just an idiom. When executed in the literal sense, it can help save lives, nature, property and homes/other structures.
On the surface it may seem like an unusual concept, how starting a fire can prevent the unwanted, further spread of same; but prescribed burn operations seek to accomplish just that. And such activities are planned this year for portions of the Huron-Manistee National Forest (HMNF) in Iosco County, as well as in other nearby counties.
Related to this, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a new strategy, which came a few months ahead of the one-year anniversary of a local wildfire in the HMNF.
As previously reported, the Brittle Fire was a prescribed burn in the Huron Shores Ranger District of the forest, which was initiated on April 23, 2021, and was intended to involve 1,086 acres. However, it spotted outside of the containment lines following a strong and unpredicted wind push. Evolving into a wildfire, it ultimately spread across more than 5,700 acres, most all of which was USDA Forest Service (USFS) land, and took a week to fully contain.
Although the event was unexpected, fire crews on the local, state and federal level have all pointed out that no structures were lost as a result. This can be credited to prior efforts in the HMNF, such as the thinning of vegetation around populated areas, utilizing prescribed fire to reduce flammable material and the creation of fuel breaks.
According to East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Chief Bill Deckett, this type of work has been carried out in the HMNF for a number of years. Led by the USFS, firefighters from the local departments are also able to assist.
Deckett says that such practices as prescribed burns and the thinning of forests were listed in the new USDA report as the best ways to stop catastrophic fires. He agreed and cited the Brittle Fire as an example, given that not one structure was lost.
The document, entitled, “Confronting the Wildfire Crisis: A Strategy for Protecting Communities and Improving Resilience in America’s Forests,” can be viewed in its entirety at www.fs.usda.gov.
A USDA press release states that this comprehensive response to the nation’s growing wildfire crisis was launched on Jan. 18. The 10-year plan outlines the need to significantly increase fuels and forest health treatments to address the escalating crisis of wildfire danger which threatens millions of acres and numerous communities across the country.
The USFS will work with a number of other agencies and partners to focus fuels and forest health treatments more strategically, and at the scale of the problem, based on the best available science. The strategy calls for treating up to an additional 20 million acres on national forests and grasslands, and supporting treatment of up to an additional 30 million acres of other federal, state, Tribal, private and family lands.
These treatments include the use of prescribed fire and thinning to reduce hazardous fuels. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides nearly $3 billion for such measures, and the USDA says that funds will be used to begin implementing this critical work.
According to the department, in 2020, 2017 and 2015, more than 10 million acres burned nationwide. In the past 20 years, many states have had record catastrophic wildfires, harming people, communities and natural resources, and causing billions of dollars in damage. The running five-year average number of structures destroyed by wildfires each year rose from 2,873 in 2014 to 12,255 in 2020 – a fourfold increase in six years.
The groundwork in the new plan will begin in areas identified as being at the highest risk, based on community exposure. While these areas have experienced more catastrophic fires than some other locations – and the strategy/facilitated learning analysis (FLA) promotes a renewed focus on treatments in the Southwest – both Deckett and Joshua Veal say that at the local level, similar work as to that outlined in the plan has already taken place in the HMNF.
Veal, public affairs officer for the HMNFs, said one of the key messages which came out of the FLA is that no organization can work alone to change the severe fire conditions which are being experienced. He noted that when looking at Michigan on the U.S. Drought Monitor, some of the yellow/orange shades are starting to creep back in, indicating that it’s going to be dry.
Deckett said that this was also mentioned by Meteorologist Jeff Lutz, of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Gaylord, who spoke at the USFS Huron Zone Fire Co-Operator Meeting on March 9. Lutz said that although conditions could change, the NWS predicts a drought in the spring, which will affect fire services.
Either way, Deckett and Veal, who spoke specifically on the Huron-Manistee/Huron Shores area during the interview for this story, have each stressed the importance of various agencies working in conjunction on their goals.
Deckett noted that the USFS visits each of the fire departments in Iosco County individually for a joint training at least once a year, if not more, where they discuss strategies, tactics and so on. He explained that when the local departments assist the USFS, they have to tackle the situation differently than when they fight, say, structure fires, for which they normally start spraying water once they arrive. “And that’s not the way that you work with a forest fire or a prescribed burn.”
In addition to training with the USFS, the departments have taken part in prescribed burns and have also assisted during wildfires.
Deckett reiterated that this is completely different from fighting structure fires and performing some of the other work they do. “So that training has really been valuable to us.”
“And it’s been valuable to us to have Bill and all of the local departments as partners,” Veal said.
One of the most recent examples of the team exercises amongst the multiple agencies was the co-operator meeting, held at the Grant Township Fire Department.
Deckett said attendees included those from the East Tawas, Oscoda, Grant Township, Tawas City, Plainfield Township and Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore fire departments; USFS; NWS; Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fire Division; Iosco County Central Dispatch; Michigan State Police; and Iosco County Road Commission, as well as DNR conservation officers.
Among the topics discussed were the USFS and DNR’s fire protection responsibilities in Iosco County; the roles of all of the various groups; a national and local seasonal outlook provided by the NWS; mutual aid response protocols; the planned prescribed burns in the HMNF; and such communication topics as radio frequency lists, dispatch procedures and interagency interoperability.
Numerous subjects are covered during these classes/training sessions and, at the very least, Deckett says it allows participants to familiarize themselves with one another, which is extremely helpful when working alongside other agencies in an emergency.
In another recent example of the coordinated practices, USFS and DNR representatives gave a presentation and had a discussion with ETFD members on March 8. They went over some similar items from the USFS Huron Zone Fire Co-Operator Meeting, and also talked about the out-of-state resources which will be helping with prescribed burns this year.
Supporting the remarks of Deckett and Veal, a recurring theme of the Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) fire refresher was the importance of all the departments, at all levels, working together – which includes the key objective of having a unified command on fire scenes.
The USFS’s Huron Zone Fire Management Officer, John Norton-Jensen, was one of the presenters. When it comes to the value of the USFS working and practicing with other agencies, he said that wildfire doesn’t care about whose jurisdiction it burns on. It is a total interagency team effort between the Forest Service; the counties in which the USFS has fire jurisdiction/protection responsibilities; the DNR; local VFDs; state, county and local law enforcement; and county emergency managers/dispatch centers. “The USDA Forest Service does it’s best to be good neighbors and do all we can to support the team effort of wildfire response within our five counties.”
He shared that to meet the end state of safe and effective wildfire response, the USFS has had a robust training schedule in February and March, where they’ve been engaging with all of their fire co-operators. “These trainings consist of 13-15 VFD refreshers, Michigan DNR Interagency Meetings, and County Fire Co-Operator Meetings.”
As for training with VFDs, he said that as the zone fire management officer, he wants to do everything he can to set up these partners and USFS firefighters for the highest probability of success for a wildfire response.
“When we have a wildfire on the Huron Zone, VFDs are going to be on scene before us most of the time,” Norton-Jensen explained. “So, anyway we can train together before the fire season starts, only builds efficiencies with regards to how we communicate, pre-identify the roles/responsibilities that each partner has, and point out potential hazards/blind spots.”
The more they train together the better team cohesion they build and the more order, efficiency and safe working practices they can provide each other in the wildfire response environment, he went on.
He said that some of the items practiced during a joint training are fire size-ups, communication with the respective dispatch offices and review of fire suppression tactics which make most sense for each agency’s role on the fire. For instance, USFS firefighters will take on the wildland fire, while VFDs usually take on structure protection and water support.
As for the work which has been done locally in the HMNF, Veal says that the USFS has treated and maintained about 10,000 acres through fuel breaks – which is the intentional altering of the land – and thinning the vegetation. Creating these defensible areas around structures and communities can help slow and/or control the spread of fire by reducing potential hazards and, thus, the vulnerability to wildfires.
Deckett said it was about 15 years ago when such work began locally, and that there was probably less than 100 acres of fuel break in the HMNF at that time.
He noted the benefits of these practices having continued and increased, and said that such work had previously been carried out around the Brittle Fire location. Because of the safety buffer that was created with fuel breaks and the like, all structures were spared.
As for the HMNF work slated in 2022, Veal says that roughly 4,000 acres are scheduled to be treated. “And then we have an additional 4,000 planned on the books for next year that we’re currently working on, through our environmental processes.”
Veal said that this, again, ties in locally with what the USFS is continuing to do. “And we have to be engaged with our public and our partners; all of us,” he stressed.
Deckett said that getting the correct information out is key, as well, especially for those who may be apprehensive upon hearing that a prescribed burn is scheduled.
He said it’s amazing the amount of work and planning involved before a burn even occurs, and that this is something many people are not aware of. For instance, he attended a class near Lumberman’s Monument in Oscoda, where participants were able to see some of the areas that had to be burned more than once. The fire needed to go fast the first time, to get the top materials off, he described, “and then another time they burn the same thing, and so on.”
Deckett said it’s not just some haphazard process but, rather, is very meticulously planned.
For example, some may wonder why burning is done if it’s a bit windy on a particular day, and he said that this has to be the case at times, if a fast-moving fire is necessary in order to not get down into the debris which has been there for years.
He referenced a situation near Tuttle Marsh, where there were European grasses invading the native grasses. The USFS was there every day keeping an eye on things, as they had a very short window of time to address this. Deckett said they had just a few days to burn in order to destroy the invasive grasses, which come up three days before the native grasses. “So during those three days, if you burn it then it’s going to kill the European grasses, but not the native grasses.”
There’s quite a science to it and a number of factors involved, in determining where and when to perform a prescribed burn. The goals for the end results, though, are the same. Aside from preventing the spread of unwanted fires and reducing wildfire risk, such treatments are also designed to improve landscape resilience.
“For a long time, we excluded fire from our landscapes. And ecosystems become unhealthy because of that fire exclusion,” Veal said. The USFS has stated previously that, without periodic fires, trees can become stressed by overcrowding, fire-dependent species disappear and flammable fuels build up and become hazardous. But the right fire, at the right place and at the right time, can minimize the spread of pest insects and disease, and also promote the growth of trees, wildflowers and other plants.
In the HMNF, the USFS is continuing to introduce hazardous fuels treatments and forest health treatments, to reduce the fuel levels that have risen so high. This is done either through mechanical thinning or the removal of trees from overstocked forests, and then using the prescribed fire – a controlled, low-intensity burn – to clear that excess debris.
“And what that does, is it returns nutrients to the soil,” Veal said. In the spring, when green shoots emerge, it provides forage for wildlife. Some seeds, as well, are beneficial for the once endangered Kirtland’s warbler (KW) bird species.
As for determining which areas to address, he said that the USFS’s fire crews on the ground work to identify high-risk areas. This includes what is known as the wildland-urban interface, where homes are situated close to the woods, and can be at greater risk for catastrophic fires.
“And we want to start there and protect our communities,” Veal said. So this is what the USFS is looking at, along with going even further out into forest areas which have been excluded from fire previously that they want to manage.
“And we’ve managed different areas for different things,” he continued. They may want to manage for KW habitat in some locations, which requires a different treatment. In other areas, there may be some non-native, invasive species that the USFS wants to treat for, “so we’ll identify that.” In other words, there really isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. They tailor their treatments to the specific end result they’re looking to achieve.
When it comes to creating the fuel breaks, Veal says that a lot of times the USFS will go in and thin it first, and that may be through a timber sale or some type of management activity. For example, if they have a fuel break near a populated area, they would want to treat that first, by removing some of the overstocked trees. Then they may go in and mechanically treat what’s left on the ground.
When making fire breaks in California, for instance, Veal said the USFS would mow it and then shred the residual material and leave it on the ground. That way, they take away the latter fuels where – as was noticed with the Brittle Fire – the fire was running. “Once it hit the treated areas, some of the fuel components had been removed, so the fire immediately died down and firefighters were able to engage the fire at that location, because of the lowered intensity of the fire.”
As for the timing of prescribed burns, this is also dependent on many factors, with weather conditions at the top of the list.
Veal said that the USFS conducted pile burning in February, because there was good snow cover on the ground in the forest. “So they’re out burning some of the piles from mechanical treatments that have resulted in the removed debris being put into piles.”
While prescribed burns are often done in the spring, Veal noted that the weather in Michigan makes this a fine line to walk. “And we’re still learning from our [FLA] that just came out. And we’re still studying, examining the best way to go about how we continue those treatments. Because we can’t just stop doing the treatments,” he said, noting that the cost of inaction is far greater.
In reference to the timing of prescribed burns, Norton-Jensen also stated that this is dependent on weather, snow and the like. But due to environmental, wildlife and timber constraints, most of their prescribed burning occurs at the end of March and April.
Norton-Jensen was asked how the USFS determines the areas that need to be treated, and he explained that this is done through the National Environmental Planning Act process (NEPA). What they look for specifically, with regards to hazardous fuels treatments, is seeing what values at risk exist in the NEPA planning area, determining risk from wildland fuels and designing prescribed fire/fuel breaks and other mechanical projects, such as timber harvests, to reduce that risk.
Maps displaying wildfire likelihood, risk to homes and other related items, can be found at wildfirerisk.org/explore/0/26/. Norton-Jensen also suggests visiting northeastwrap.uat.timmonsdev.com/Map/Public/#map-themes to explore some of the national data available on wildfire risk in Northeast Michigan.
He said that when looking at these two websites, it’s important to pay attention to how the Huron Zone of the HMNF has some of the most hazardous fuels with respect to how many people live within and around USFS lands in Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Alcona and Iosco Counties.
According to Norton-Jensen, there are three local priority areas for the 2022 prescribed burning, which is based on wildfire risk and impact of the treatment for that risk. In Iosco County, it entails the Liberty Road/Rollways Road area (proximate to structures north of Hale) and the Wells Road area (south and southwest of several communities on River Road also provides fuels mitigation for a large fire impacting Oscoda).
Before initiating a prescribed burn, the USFS must get the OK from the qualified agency administrator. “To receive approval, we have to be in prescription; a prescription is what we use to ensure we have the right weather conditions, fuel conditions, and fire staffing conditions met to light a fire and keep that fire in a project area boundary,” Norton-Jensen stated.
Examples of weather conditions are winds less than a certain amount and relative humidity below a certain level (at 30 percent).
He noted that the USFS will sample/track fuel dryness on site of the prescribed burn, before and during the event, to ensure they are not out of prescription on the low end – too wet to achieve enough fire behavior to meet objectives of the prescribed burn – or on the high end, when it’s too dry or windy to maintain control of the fire once they light it.
Along with the items already mentioned, there are other benefits which can stem from fuel breaks and prescribed burns.
Norton-Jensen says the main reason for the latter is to reduce the risk from future wildfires to such fire responders as VFDs, USFS and DNR, the general public and to protect private property infrastructure. “If we do not take risks on the front end with prescribed fires, we will not set up our fire responders for a high probability of success when we have future wildfires in untreated areas.”
Fire is also essential to the sandy soil forest types that dominate the Huron Zone, he said. Prescribed fire increases grass abundance and improves wildlife habitat, creates early successional habitat and increases mast production from blueberries and oak. Fire as a disturbance force resets the forest succession to habitat types that benefit many animals, such as the KW and other birds, turkey, deer and the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, which is an endangered species that uses early successional habitat created by fire for breeding habitat.
Elaborating on the KW and the trees where they thrive, Norton-Jensen said that the USFS had a few projects in the past where Jack pines underwent prescribed burns at higher intensities to stimulate seed germination to create the stand densities needed for KW breeding habitat.
Following the Brittle Fire, some community members expressed concerns about the impact it may have had on the KW.
According to Huron Shores Ranger District Silviculturist Ben Daly, 2,103 acres of KW plantations were affected by the Brittle Fire and 655 acres (Canada Warbler and Wawa KW) were not in habitat yet; they were too young. An additional 400 acres of mature Jack pine was affected, which will be reforested and turned into KW habitat. “We do plan on reforesting this area by 2026, using a combination of natural regeneration and artificial regeneration (planting).”
He stated that right now, they’re looking at natural regeneration in 1,395 acres of KW plantations, as well as the 400 acres of mature Jack pine. “We will reassess in the coming years to determine planting needs. The remaining 708 acres are slated for planting. Natural regeneration will be assessed in each stand to determine planting needs.”
Another story, specific to efforts surrounding the KW habitat, ran in the Dec. 8, 2021 edition of this publication. As reported, Jack pines are biologically designed to re-seed during fire. Their cones open after a blaze and spread their seed in a burnt habitat, which is prime real estate as there is no other competition in a freshly burnt area.
“By treating hazardous fuels through prescribed fire and vegetation management in a proactive manner, we will have much higher chances of success in stopping large, destructive wildfires that threaten timber, wildlife, infrastructure and homes,” Norton-Jensen says.
Veal stated that the USFS values all of their partners, and that they can’t do this alone. “It’s going to take all of us together, to shift the future for our forests.”