EAST TAWAS — Many programs and resources are available to our nation’s veterans who have selflessly served in the military, and rightfully so. However, Iosco County Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney said that the number of people who aren’t aware of the benefits available — let alone, how to acquire them — is astonishing.
But Whitney has been among those looking to change this. In one recent example, he and the Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office teamed with Veteran Community Engagement Officer Ryan Sanderson, of the Michigan Veterans Affairs (VA) Agency, to host an event at Rushman Hall in East Tawas on May 19.
The Veterans Benefits Fair welcomed a steady stream of guests for four hours straight, and was open to all veterans, their families and surviving spouses.
Along with being treated to a meal courtesy of the local Knights of Columbus, plus plenty of coffee and donuts from area businesses, attendees could take home such goodies from the participating organizations as T-shirts, drink bottles, flashlights, coozies, hats, key chains, magnets and bookmarks.
While scooping up fun freebies is always nice, the most valuable element of the event was the information shared with veterans about the benefits they can take advantage of — many of which, if not completely free, are at least at a reduced cost for those who have served our country.
With the venue being chock-full of different booths, guests were able to explore everything from healthcare information, applying for federal and state benefits and help with obtaining military records, to details on local nonprofits/other aid in their community, veteran loans, housing resources and employment and education opportunities.
Sanderson said that when the first Veterans Benefits Fair was held at Rushman Hall in 2019, the plan was to continue the offering as an annual event. But, as with many other activities, it was put on pause until the COVID-19 pandemic settled down. So this past fall, he and Whitney got together to begin their work on bringing the fair back in 2022.
The efforts were well-received, as volunteers noted that more than 150 veterans and families from Iosco County and surrounding communities were assisted.
Sanderson pointed out that although there are several avenues in which to spread the word about various services, one of the main reasons behind hosting the fair is that there is tremendous value in connecting people face-to-face with veteran resources.
And there were plenty of representatives on hand to do so. The providers in attendance consisted of Banyan Treatment Centers; Blue Star Service Dogs; CaptionCall; DTE Home Energy Consultations; Food Bank of Eastern Michigan; Footprints of Michigan; Humana, Inc.; Iosco County Commission on Aging; Ladies of the Holy Family Sewing Ministries; Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; Michigan State University-Extension; Michigan VA Agency-Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center; Michigan Works! Region 7B; Mid-Michigan Honor Flight; Military OneSource; Northern Michigan Veterans Coalition; Northern Michigan Regional Entity-Veterans Navigator; Northland Area Federal Credit Union; Quilts of Valor Foundation; The Salvation Army; Supportive Services for Veteran Families, through the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency (NMCAA); Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center; The Care Team Home Health & Hospice; U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development; Department of VA Veterans Administration; VA Vet Center; Veterans Business Outreach Centers; Veterans’ Employment Services; Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan; and the Iosco County Veterans Recognition Plaza.
Additionally, a veteran service officer with the Disabled American Veterans organization was available, as were service officers from the VA offices in Alcona, Iosco and Oscoda counties.
There was a wide assortment of options for veterans and their loved ones to look into, from the nonprofit Quilts of Valor Foundation — whose handmade creations provide comfort and healing for service members and veterans touched by war — to the no-cost phone services offered by CaptionCall, for those with hearing loss or difficulty.
Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Vice President Kathy Barnes and Hub Director/President Robert Green even got Army Veteran Darel Reed, Oscoda, signed up for the next excursion in June.
“It’s the least we can do,” said Green, a fellow veteran of the Army, who served with the Military Police.
The 501c3 charitable entity is a regional hub of the Honor Flight Network and provides Michigan veterans with a free “Tour of Honor” to Washington, D.C. They spend the entire day visiting such meaningful locales as the U.S. Air Force, World War II and Vietnam Veterans memorials, and taking in such experiences as the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
Flight participants are often sent off with salutes and applause before their departure, and then met with a warm, welcome home reception upon their return to the airport — which Barnes says is especially touching for the Vietnam Veterans who did not receive this in the past.
Covering more than 50 counties in the state, the organization is 100 percent volunteer-staffed and strives to give all veterans the opportunity to see their memorials, free of charge.
Mid-Michigan Honor Flight also selects guardians to escort the heroes to Washington, D.C. Applications for both volunteers looking to help and veterans who may want to take a flight, along with other details, can be found at www.midmichiganhonorflight.org.
Event highlights also included the unique programs and landlord incentives described by the NMCAA, to help end veteran homelessness; summaries of the projects already completed, as well as the plans which are in store, for both the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan in Oscoda and the Iosco County Veterans Recognition Plaza in Tawas City; and a description of the countless ways that Blue Star Service Dogs can help veterans diagnosed with PTSD and traumatic brain injury.
Utilizing shelter dogs, the latter’s motto of “Rescuing One to Heal Another” is aptly worded.
Director Christine Myran also notes that incarcerated veterans work with many of the dogs before they are Canine Good Citizen-ready. This not only allows them to continue serving their country and other veterans, but has also cut the industry-standard cost of a service dog nearly in half. With there being no charge to the veteran, this allows for more of them to be aided through the program.
She added that a goal is to bring a satellite location to Iosco County, which she advised is an underserved area for this type of assistance.
Along with food, healthcare and financial resources at the Veterans Benefits Fair, another notable offering came via the Footprints of Michigan nonprofit. Among their outreach, is the Soles4Vets program that gives new footwear and socks to veterans who are homeless or in need.
“It’s a small token of our appreciation to those who have served,” stated Footprints of Michigan Founder/Executive Director Geronimo Lerma III.
Their mobile shoe closet, dubbed “The Sole Train,” travels throughout Michigan and surrounding areas to provide warmth, comfort and dignity to those who need it. Rushman Hall was one of the stops on The Sole Train’s route, where both veterans who attended the fair and their spouses could pick up some new footwear.
Sanderson stressed that any veteran in need, or who may have questions about the benefits and services to which they are entitled, can contact Whitney by phone at 362-6571, or by e-mail at rwhitney@ioscocounty.org. The Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office is located at 420 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City.
Sanderson adds that veterans can also be connected to resources by calling 1-800-MICH-VET.