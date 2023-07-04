OSCODA – Water loss during the month of May 2023 was the highest the township has experienced this year. The town portion of Oscoda Township experienced a 64% water loss, according to a report that was included in the June 26 board packet.
During the same month the water loss on the former base was 39%. In May, the township purchased 20,762,189 gallons of water, of which 7,391,840 was sold and 13,370,349, or 64%, was lost. Only 152,016 gallons of the lost water was accounted for, the vast majority, 137,016 was due to hydrant flushing. The additional 15,000 was from the Vactor Truck.