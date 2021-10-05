OSCODA – Individuals at the Veteran’s Memorial Park (VMP) of Northeast Michigan are excited to unveil their Military Static Equipment Display during a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.
Originally, two military tracked vehicles were driven into town from Crown Point, Ind., by Military Veteran Ken Knick from 6 Logistics Trucking Company. He dropped them off on the evening of Sept. 13, and they were unloaded onto the display the next morning, with assistance from Kalitta Air.
The vehicles include a M113A1 and a M114 and were placed at the Pentagon Service Monument around the wall.
“We’re just really proud to have these two vehicles,” said VMP Board Member Rose Mary Nentwig.
According to VMP Board Member Joe Brinn, the vehicles are on loan from the Department of Defense indefinitely as long as the park maintains them.
“The camouflage one is the M113A1 and that’s a personnel carrier. It carries up to 15 passengers plus a crew of three and it usually has an M60 machine gun and a 50-caliber machine gun,” said Brinn.
He said the vehicle weighs in at 13 tons and could have been air dropped by parachute or put under the helicopter. The other vehicle received is a M114, which according to Brinn was a reconnaissance and communication track.
“It had a crew of five and it carried passengers. It also had an M15 and a 60-caliber machine gun,” said Brinn.
He said the tracked vehicle ceased production after 1976.
“The reason they stopped making it is they got the Bradley [Bradley Fighting Vehicle] instead, but the Bradley didn’t hold up either, so the M114 is still being manufactured in something like 80 countries,” said Brinn.
He said it was used during the Korean War, Vietnam War and the War in Afghanistan.
“The Bradley didn’t hold up to the sand and dust. They were replacing the engine every three, four months. It started off with a gas engine and then starting in Vietnam they changed to a diesel engine and both of them have diesel engines now,” said Brinn.
For both tracked vehicles, Brinn said it was common for them to feature other pieces of equipment, which they intend to display in the future.
“In the next couple of months, we hope to get them looking like they were originally were in Vietnam with the camouflage netting on the back of them, ammo cans, with fake ammo, water cans, spare tire and a spare piece of track,” said Brinn.
Additionally, last Wednesday, the park received another piece of equipment, the M115 eight inch Howitzer gun, at 36 feet long and weighing in at 32,000 pounds. The gun is a military artillery equipment piece used in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. According to Brinn, starting out the gun could shoot 10 miles, today the guns can shoot almost 26 miles.
Further, Brinn said that sometime this week, the park is set to receive a five-ton military wrecker, which is on temporary loan. This vehicle, the gun and the two tracked vehicles will be on display and spotlighted during the unveiling ceremony. Additionally, each piece will be fitted with a sign created and donated by P&L.
With all these pieces coming to the park over the last several weeks, its easy to wonder how this makes Brinn and Nentwig feel.
“It’s going to be a draw for visitors, more than likely they’ll make this a destination for coming up here to see them and it helps the memorial park as they see there’s more than just tracked vehicles here they can see what else we have available,” said Brinn.
He said with that additional recognition he hopes to increase donations and raise more money for park benches, among other improvements and additions. The unveiling is open to the public and lawn chairs are welcome.
The ceremony is set to include, a national anthem and posting of colors, the unveiling of the displays and two special guests including, United States (US) Army Veteran Fred Pickering and Retired US Army Vietnam Veteran Joe Brinn.
The park is located at 4000 N. Skeel Ave., Oscoda. For more information, contact Nentwig at 820-9747 or Brinn at 906-2155.