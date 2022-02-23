OSCODA — James Downes is set to become the new Airport Manager of the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA).
On February 18, Downes came to Oscoda for a second follow up interview.
After a tour of the facilities and a discussion about his interest in the position, Downes was offered the position. Now, it’s a matter of ironing out the details, negotiating terms and signing paperwork by the upcoming board meeting scheduled for the 24th.
During the interview, Downes emphasized his military connections as a possible avenue for bringing in more business for the airport.
“I think my relationship’s very good with the B-52 guys, the C-135 guys I can expand on that, without a doubt,” he said. “I’m still looped in with all those communities, as well as with the tactical guys... ...(They’re looking) for spots to come and gas up and stay overnight. So I can absolutely reach out to them. We got a work facility that we can leverage.”
Downes has worked 21 years as a naval officer, mostly in operational flying positions, but he also has experience in drug enforcement and nuclear deterrence.
He says that experience gives him an insight into the needs and desires of the military community and advertising Wurtsmith as a military destination may bring in business. Since OWAA isn’t restricted to either military or civilian, it means more flexibility for different business situations.
“There’s a ton of opportunities. You don’t generally find a lot of 12,000 foot runways that are general aviation either. Runways this big are usually commercial or military.”
Still, the main driving force of Wurtsmith’s economy will have to come from companies moving in and providing business.
“There’s gonna have to be private industry providing the infrastructure, that’s for sure.”
One of the main issues brought up in the meeting by board member John Swise is the fact that Oscoda’s out of the way of central activity in the United States. Swise said this is the main challenge for any airport manager of the OWAA.
“We’ve all had those experiences where people take a look at us — It’s tough recruiting in northeast Michigan. It’s tough recruiting in northern Wisconsin.”
Despite the apparent challenges, the board held a general confidence and amicability toward Downes, taking turns telling him how much they liked him as a candidate for the position.
“We’ve had some good candidates interviewed and they seem to have a fairly good grasp of the peripheral information about this area,” said board member Kevin Boyat. “But, what I’ve heard from James is that drilled down ability to look at not only a budget, not only the people that are working here; he just seems to have a handle on, dare I say what you have (Gary Kellan) at your time in the job. And it’s refreshing to have somebody come in and is positive about coming here and knows so much about what’s going on.”