OSCODA — For Oscoda resident Gary Kellan on Independence Day, the slow drive down US-23 in Oscoda in the back of a convertible as Oscoda and AuSable township’s Independence Day Parade grand marshal was not his first involvement in the annual event.
Kellan grew up in the area and as a youth growing up in Oscoda’s Hull Island neighborhood, he was one of the dozens of kids to decorate his bicycle — draped with red, white and blue streamers, American flags, and other patriotic garb — to proudly participate in the parade.
“We would try to outdo each other,” Kellan said of the “Hull Island kids” who decorated their bikes for the parade. “We would form up at the old Cedar Lake Elementary, doing wheelies and stuff on our bicycles, and ride in the parade.”
Kellan admits that as a kid, riding his bicycle in the parade, the notion that he would ever be grand marshal in the annual Independence Day parade never crossed his mind
Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce officials said that Kellan was a choice that was recommended to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees, as well as the AuSable Township Board of Trustees, as this year’s grand marshal. Both boards voted him in as the grand marshal to honor the Navy veteran and 1978 Oscoda High School graduate.
Kellan just retired as the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport manager in June, and spent the majority of his professional career working for the community in various capacities. His first career out of high school was his enlistment in the United States Navy, where he was in the Navy submarine service for nearly 15 years, retiring as a first-class petty officer.
When Kellan left the Navy and came back to his hometown it was the summer that the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base was being decommissioned and closed, in 1993.
“I came back thinking that there might be something starting up out there (with the base closing) that I could be involved with, I didn’t realize to what extent that would be,” he said.
Kellan worked for the Wurtsmith Development Commission on the caretaker workforce, which maintained the buildings and facilities on the former base as people decided what would be done with the old facility.
“I moved up and eventually became the director of the Wurtsmith Development Commission, and finished that in 1998,” he said.
He then began working for Oscoda Township as the assistant superintendent under former Superintendent Robert Stalker, as well as the economic development coordinator for former base properties, working to get buildings filled with businesses.
Then, in 2010, Kellan began working as the manager of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport until his retirement from that position in June.
Kellan, whose spouse’s name is Tammy, has raised four daughters in the community, Katrina, Jaclyn, Brittany and Emily, and said he has always enjoyed the warmness of his friends and neighbors here, who he believes have always been truly interested in residents’ lives.
“I think we were all really happy to live in both the Oscoda and AuSable communities and the families here are all supportive,” he said. “When I came home from leave in the navy, they were generally interested in what you were doing in life. They were always so kind and generally interested in how you were doing,” he said.