OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees (OTB) held a special meeting at the Robert J Parks Library on Monday April 17 to appoint a trustee to fill the position left vacant when Bill Palmer was appointed Supervisor after Ann Richards resigned.

Trustee Steve Wusterbarth made the motion to appoint Robert Tasior, he received support from Supervisor Bill Palmer. In a vote of 5 to 1, with Treasurer Jaimie McGuire voting no, the board voted in Tasior to join the board.

Tags