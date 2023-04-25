OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees (OTB) held a special meeting at the Robert J Parks Library on Monday April 17 to appoint a trustee to fill the position left vacant when Bill Palmer was appointed Supervisor after Ann Richards resigned.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth made the motion to appoint Robert Tasior, he received support from Supervisor Bill Palmer. In a vote of 5 to 1, with Treasurer Jaimie McGuire voting no, the board voted in Tasior to join the board.
“I thought (Jeff) Linderman would bring a fresh perspective to the board,” said McGuire in a follow-up interview when asked why she didn’t vote for Tasior.
Despite all of the chatter on social media, only two familiar faces, Tasior and Linderman, applied for the trustee position. The trustees said they were surprised by the small number of applications noting there had been nine candidates for trustee during the 2020 election.
Palmer started the meeting by noting that a number of the current trustees had been appointed before they were elected. Palmer then gave both candidates an opportunity to speak.
Linderman said he moved to Oscoda in 2016 and had run for public office in 2022 when he ran for county commissioner.
“You have a big responsibility for our budget, to me that is a great honor for you to be there,” Linderman told the trustees. He talked about his experience as a sergeant in Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, where he served 25 years, overseeing 800 individuals. Linderman also outlined his experience with writing grants and obtaining grant funding for the police department. He discussed the importance of finding additional grant funding for parks, personnel, fire, police and “everything that we do.”
Linderman went on to describe his entrepreneurial experience and his experience growing an e-commerce company. The segment of the company he was responsible for grew to $4.8 million in sales, which then doubled two years later. He also described his experience developing budgets. Linderman said he would love to bring his experience to the board.
Tasior talked about his community experience over the past 10 years saying he had come to the podium many times and that he had probably attended more meetings than most of the trustees. Tasior then outlined the role of a township trustee and how he met the requirements. He described his experience working at General Motors for 31 years.
“I think my record shows that I can show ethical behavior, I’m a very ethical person, I think that will play itself out,” Tasior said. He outlined his experience on the Planning Commission and the changes that had been made to township ordinances to facilitate growth.
Tasior thanked Linderman for applying and said he was surprised there weren’t more applicants.
Palmer asked if the trustees had any questions for the applicants.
Wusterbarth said that both applicants understood the role of the board, the financial constraints the board operates under and that both were well suited for the position of trustee.
“There’s not going to be a wrong decision,” Wusterbarth commented.
McGuire asked the applicants what the important qualities of a trustee is. Linderman and Tasior both responded that trustees need to be transparent, need to do their research to get at the truth and need to be ethical. Tasior added that trustees need to be civil and respectful.
McGuire asked how the applicants had handled a controversial decision and the public response to it. Neither candidate really responded to McGuire’s question.
Tasior responded about the importance of acting in the best interest of the township. Tasior added that regarding social media, his posts have always been positive and that they have always been true.
Linderman talked about the history of decision making and gathering public input about decisions made regarding Furtaw Field. He addressed the lack of communication between the town hall meetings that were held and what transpired afterwards. Linderman talked about dissension among community members due to the lack of transparency. He added the importance of sticking with and presenting the facts.
Palmer said it was a difficult board decision to pick between two excellent candidates. He said he knew both candidates very well from working with them on the Planning Commission.
Before making his motion to appoint Tasior, Wusterbarth said he considered both Tasior and Linderman friends, saying that he and his wife had dinner with both applicants and their wives.
Wusterbarth, who said he had interviewed both applicants over the weekend, said his decision was made solely on the “body of work.” After reporting on the private interviews Wusterbarth distributed a one page document to the trustees that listed information about the candidates that he put together. He referred to the list as the candidates’ “body of work.” Wusterbarth read through the document he had created.
The list compared how long the candidates had lived in the area, what positions they had held and the training they have participated in. Wusterbarth listed seven items for Linderman and 23 items for Tasior. He included results of elections the candidates had run in. According to the document, Linderman ran in the Iosco County Republic primary and received 31.6% of the vote. Tasior ran for township supervisor as a Democrat and received 41.89% of the vote.
None of the trustees questioned Wusterbarth about conducting the private interviews. Palmer said that Wusterbarth had told him that he was going to do the interviews a few days prior.
Both Wusterbarth and Trustee Tim Cummings encouraged the applicants to stay involved, not give up.
“Get yourself known, get yourself noticed, start to become part of the solution,” Cummings told the applicants.
Wusterbarth also made a point of telling Linderman that he thought he would be serving on the board soon which made McGuire ask if he was anticipating something.
Tasior did not receive any support during public comment. Linderman received support from Economic EIC Member Mary Ed Teuton who said Linderman would be a fine addition to the board. Kelly Brown, who is married to Linderman, also supported him.
During public comment former township employee Brenda Godfrey asked why there were qualifications added in the position description for trustee when the requirements for the position of superintendent had been eliminated when Tammy Kline was hired.
Tasior was sworn in well after the special meeting and will serve in the interim position until the 2024 election.
During the same meeting the board approved a request from Al Apsitis, parks and recreation director, to hire Elaina Painter, for a full-time position as the administrative assistant at Old Orchard Park. Painter will be replacing Tara Lyons who was recently hired as the assistant to Kline. She will be starting immediately.
There were some questions about the pay rate given that Painter is being brought in at Step 3 of the pay scale. There was also some confusion about how much Step 3 paid. Kline recommended that Painter be paid $16.24 per hour based on experience. She said that Lyons had been making more. McGuire said the information she had was that Step 3 was $16.56 per hour.
McGuire noted that when she hired Jane Hackman she was brought in at a Step 2. She asked about Painter’s education and work experience. McGuire specifically asked about Painter’s cash handling experience.
Apsitis responded that another employee would be handling the cash and noted that Painter had a lot of experience supervising staff and dealing with the public. Apsitis added that he had 22 applicants for the position, he called 11 and two showed up for interviews. Kline said she sat in on all of the interviews.
Wusterbarth made a motion to hire Painter at Step 3 at $16.24 per hour, he received support from Palmer. The motion was approved 5 to 1 with McGuire voting no.
“Apparently a lot of people don’t want to work,” commented Palmer, adding that time was of the essence. Old Orchard Park opened on March 15 and the seasonal campers start arriving on May 1.
The board also approved a hosting contract with Digital 55, a Maumee, Ohio based company, for hosting the township’s EIC website. As previously reported the site has been down. The contract will cost the township $250 per month on a month to month basis or $2400 for a one-year contract.
Cummings recommended going month to month. Cummings said that the township had never been invoiced by Digital 55 which led to the site being disabled earlier this year.
“They aren’t exactly being friendly about it,” Cummings said adding that the company was holding the township hostage. He noted that the relationship with Digital 55 was with the previous EIC Director, Todd Dickerson, who lived in Maumee.
Motion by Spencer to engage Digital 55 for a time period not to exceed four months. Support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
The board also approved providing a letter of support for Pam Loveless who is applying for a grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) under the MICH MOD program. Loveless is applying under the auspices of her new nonprofit organization, PKL Cares, that will be based in Oscoda and address low income housing, childcare and food insecurity. Loveless is applying to build four rental units in Oscoda, due to the limits of the grant. The location of the four units is to be determined. Loveless noted that there hasn’t been any funding for housing in Iosco County. Loveless said that she also wants to establish a childcare center in Oscoda. Motion by Jeremy Spencer to write the letter of support for PKL Homes with support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously.