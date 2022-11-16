IOSCO COUNTY — When all was said and done with the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Iosco County voters showed they supported two of three state proposals that went up for question by Iosco County voters.
All three proposals were approved statewide by Michigan Voters, however.
Proposal 22-1 is a proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.
This was a legislatively referred constitutional amendment, meaning the state legislature had passed language to have it appear on a statewide ballot for voter ratification.
Iosco Count voters supported this proposal, passing it in the county with 7,477 “yes” votes or 61.27% and 5,812 “no” votes or 38.73%
Statewide, according to information gathered by the Associated Press, 2,834,141 voted in favor of Proposal 1 or 66.5% of voters. Proposal 2 garnered 1,429,825 “no” votes 33.5% of the vote.
Proposal 22-2 was a proposal to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding elections, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. This is an initiated constitutional amendment, meaning signatures by voters in Michigan were required to get the measure on the ballot.
Iosco County voters also opted to adopt this proposal, with 6,472 “yes” votes, or 52.69% on the measure and 5,812 “no” votes against it, or 47.31%. The proposal did pass statewide as well, according to information from the Associated Press. There were 2,579,340 “yes” votes or 60.0% percent of Michigan voters. There were 1,721,550 “no” votes on the measure or 40.0% of voters.
Proposal 3 was rejected by Iosco County voters, though it did pass statewide as previously mentioned.
Proposal 22-3, according to the Michigan Secretary of State, is a proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
Iosco voters shot down the proposal with 5,916 votes “yes” votes or 47.67%, and 6,495 “no” votes on the measure or 52.33%.
This did not echo the statewide voting results, however, and the proposal passed with 2,477,707 “yes” votes or 56.7% of the vote and 1,895,577 “no” votes or 43.3% of the vote, according to Associated Press data.
A full breakdown of county voting on the measure, including by county precinct, can be found by visiting ElectionReporting.com and clicking the link on Iosco County.