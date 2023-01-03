IOSCO COUNTY — With another year in the books, the staff at the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press have decided to take our annual look back at the stories that have made an impact on the community over the last 12 months.

This listing, although not comprehensive of every event that took place, instead highlights events and happenings that have changed the community. The events may have improved the area or have increased challenges for residents over the year of 2022.

Tags

Trending Food Videos