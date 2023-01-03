IOSCO COUNTY — With another year in the books, the staff at the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press have decided to take our annual look back at the stories that have made an impact on the community over the last 12 months.
This listing, although not comprehensive of every event that took place, instead highlights events and happenings that have changed the community. The events may have improved the area or have increased challenges for residents over the year of 2022.
January
Iosco County’s new baby born to Tawas couple
TAWAS CITY — Malcolm David Michalski was born on Jan. 7, 2022 and was Iosco County’s first baby of 2022. As is tradition, the parents, Alyssa Groff and Jared Michalski of Tawas Township were awarded a gift basket and some goodies from local businesses.
Malcom weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 inches long, and said hello to the world at 5:31 p.m.
Woman accused of killing her own child found competent to stand trial
TAWAS CITY – An Oscoda woman accused of filicide – the deliberate act of killing his or her own child – has been found competent to stand trial on the charges of homicide and 1st-degree child abuse.
Iosco County 81st District Court Judge Christopher P. Martin found the defendant Justine Marie Johnson, 22, competent to stand trial after a competency hearing that took place on Jan. 11, 2022.
In September, Johnson was arrested and accused of murdering her infant daughter by stabbing her to death. During that October hearing, Johnson was ordered to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation.
Perchville Royalty to be crowned at Coronation Breakfast
EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) announced the royal representatives for the 71st annual Perchville USA winter festival OF 2022
Accepting the honors in 2022 were festival king and queen Bill and Karen Stoll, East Tawas, and junior royalty members Carson Selman and Eliza Primm, each of whom are 7th grade students at Tawas Area Schools.
February
Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority nominates James Downes as future airport manager
OSCODA — James Downes became the new Airport Manager of the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA).
On Feb. 18, 2022 Downes came to Oscoda for a second follow up interview.
After a tour of the facilities and a discussion about his interest in the position, Downes was offered the position. Now, it’s a matter of ironing out the details, negotiating terms and signing paperwork and was made the new manager. This was after the longtime retirement of OWA Manager Gary Kellen.
Iosco County grapplers have big year in 2022
OSCODA — 2022 was a big year for high school wrestling in Iosco County. Oscoda served as hosts for a Division 4 individual district wrestling tournament on in 2022, where the top four in each weight class qualified for the regional round.
The host Owls had their day highlighted by senior Anthony Ward winning his 150th career match, and also claiming an individual district championship in 145. This is his third time accomplishing an individual district title, while also finishing runner-up one time.
Another big highlight for Oscoda was Isaiah Spragg winning the 119 weight class. James London was second in 119, with his lone loss coming to Spragg. Carson Gooch (130) and Ian Boboltz (135) were both third place to punch their regional tickets, and Jhonas Williams (103) gets through to the next round thanks to a fourth place finish. Tawas Area had two wrestlers win championships as well.
Lukas Herrick won the 215 weight class and Trace Reay was able to win in 215. Luke Martin had a great showing in 160 to take second, with Thomas Bruning also taking second in 285. Matthew Tiffany punched his regional ticket with a fourth place finish in 145.
For Whittemore-Prescott, Dillan Parent was able to place second in 140, Sam Vyner was third in 152 and Jesse Morrison was third in 189.
The same month all three Iosco County schools made the trip to Charlevoix in February for a Division 4 individual regional wrestling championship. Tawas Area had a pair of wrestlers win regional championships to highlight area athletes.
Lukas Herrick, who has a 39-2 record, won the 215 weight class. He had first period pins in all three of his matches, including one over Spencer Harvala of Ishpeming-Westwood in the finals.
Trace Reay won the 125 weight class, and is 29-5 this season.Luke Martin took second place in 160 to punch his state finals ticket as well, and he sits with a 35-4 record this year. Martin went 2-1 on the day, getting pins in his first two bouts.
Matthew Tiffany also competed in 145, but lost both of his matches, ending his season with a 24-15 record.
Thomas Bruning also qualified for regionals in 285, but was unable to compete after failing skin checks.
Johnson tells investigator she hallucinated and TV instructed her to kill her daughter
TAWAS CITY– In the ongoing Justine Johnson child murder case, Johnson, who was accused of killer her 3-year-old daughter, appeared for a preliminary examination on Feb. 4, 2022, in front of Iosco County 81st District Court Judge Christopher P. Martin.
A number of experts and witnesses were called to the stand in Tawas City, including an investigator who stated that the mother said she was hallucinating at the time, and that a television character instructed her to take her daughter’s life or she herself would be killed.
Perchville wakes up the Tawases
EAST TAWAS — Perchville always seems to bring some excitement to the Tawases. Especially with the sunny day, it was a warm spot in the middle of a cold winter in 2022.
Perchville had everything a northerner could ever need. There was chili, beer, fishing, guns, off road vehicles and hot cocoa. There was even a place to go swimming if they were brave enough.
All across downtown East Tawas, pedestrians rushed across the streets shuffling from event to event. Usually sleepy, East Tawas woke up for this yearly event.
March
Oscoda rejects LOIs to purchase Furtaw Field
OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees was met with a round of applause after rejecting two letters of intent (LOIs) to purchase Furtaw Field. The decision was made at board’s regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Arctic grayling may come back to AuSable
OSCODA — Arctic grayling may make a comeback in Michigan, and the AuSable river is seen as a possible watershed for reintroduction by the Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative (MAGI).
Don’t expect grayling in the river any time soon though, as the project is in its infancy.
It’s a small initiative started by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in partnership with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in 2017 and only has started up the hatchery process in 2019, bringing 10,000 eggs from Fairbanks Alaska into the Oden State Fish Hatchery located at Oden, Mich.
Cancer support programs starting in Tawas
EAST TAWAS – Friends Together, a cancer support organization, announced new support programs in the Tawas area.
For more information, contact Judy Burns at 989-356-3231.
Rotary to hold meetings for possible new chapter in Tawas area
TAWAS CITY — Talks about a new Rotary Club took place in the Tawases.
Interested community members and business leaders sat down and talked with Rotary Members about their service goals and how they can work with the club to “benefit the community and local businesses.”
Oscoda Rotary Club member Scott Moore says they’re looking to bring information on Rotary Club activities to the Tawases because of new interest in the club from the area.
“There’s definitely interest in spreading ideals of Rotary,” said Moore. “I think they could benefit from having an opportunity to experience the benefits of Rotary.”
‘Back to the Bricks’ makes local return
EAST TAWAS – Those from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) said they are very excited to announce that Back to the Bricks had chosen the Tawas area as a destination on their 2022 Discovery Promo Tour.
TACC submitted a bid for this host city opportunity in August 2021, in hopes of the tour making a local stop this spring.
Each year, the six-day event travels the backroads of Michigan to unite car enthusiasts and local communities. Other host cities which have been chosen for 2022 are Alma, Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie. The Discovery Promo Tour, which leads up to the “Main Event” car show in downtown Flint, is expected to bring upwards of 350 unique vehicles to the Tawas area.
April
Oscoda board rejects third LOI to purchase Furtaw Field, property removed from ‘disposable’ list
OSCODA — For developer Pam Loveless, the third time was not the charm, as her third letter of intent to purchase Furtaw Field was allowed to expire on March 30, 2022 without action by the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees at their March 28, 2022 meeting.
The trustees previously rejected two letters of intent (LOIs) from Loveless to purchase Furtaw Field at their Feb. 28 meeting.
Undaunted after the Feb. meeting, Loveless, doing business as PKL Homes, went back to the drawing board and worked with an architect to attempt to address concerns board and community members had expressed about her two previous LOIs. Loveless was told her purchase price of $150,000 was too low so she increased it to $250,000. Trustee Bill Palmer acknowledged that Loveless had “significantly increased the amount”.
To address the objections about the aesthetics of shipping container apartments, Loveless planned to clad the buildings and change the roofs to appear like more traditional builds. To address community objections, she included an outdoor theater, splashpad, pickleball court, fire pit, EV charging station, public restrooms and open greenspace. Loveless brought Burton Cardwell from Blox in Grand Rapids with her to address any concerns.
Grayling duo Wes Dean, Ryan Halstead win in the return of the Klondike Challenge
OSCODA — Familiar names filled the line-up in the return of the Klondike Challenge on Van Etten Creek during the first Michigan Canoe Racing Association race of the season. The winners were no exception, as Wes Dean and Ryan Halstead, both of Grayling got off to a fast start and never looked back on their way to winning the C2 race with a time of 39:07. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first time the race was held since 2019.
“Honestly, it just feels good to be racing again,” Dean, who won this event in 2019 as well said. “You can see it in everyone’s eyes that they are excited to be here and start a new season. It is a good start and hopefully it is a sign of good things to come for us.”
Halstead, who won the AuSable River Canoe Marathon in 2016 felt it was a good first step for the duo.
Alabaster, Tawas City named finalists in CE’s ‘Put Your Town on the Map’
JACKSON – Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) selected Alabaster Township and Quota International of Iosco County as two of the 10 finalists for the Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition.
The contest provided dollars for projects that aim to help small communities in Michigan grow and thrive.
Alabaster Township is in the process of acquiring nearly a mile of Lake Huron shoreline and the adjacent 145 acres of untouched woodlands. The property will be made available for public access in a resource sensitive manner.
Stephanie Wentworth, Alabaster Township supervisor, said the property will draw visitors to the area adding that site sensitive signs and silent communicators are essential elements of creating this draw.
The two local finalists came up short, however. Comins Township took the first place prize of $25,000.
Irene Miller speaks on holocaust experiences in Siberia
EAST TAWAS — Irene Miller, a Polish-Jewish Holocaust survivor and author visited the Tawas Bay Playhouse to speak about her holocaust experiences.
Miller relayed her story, one which she also wrote into a book titled Into No Man’s Land. The book documents her experiences and journey navigating Siberia and Uzbekistan as a young girl.
“You will sleep under the winter in an open sky; you will freeze in a Siberian labor camp where the bears come to your door; you will live on boiled grass or boiled onions and shiver with malaria; you will spend years in orphanages,” said a flyer teasing the event.
“During all years of the Holocaust, extreme hunger had been a daily part of my life,” she said in a recorded speech in Novi, Michigan.
May
Local businesses gear up for social district opening
OSCODA — The Edelweiss Tavern, Office Lounge and Grill and Tait’s Bill of Fare are all geared up for the opening of Oscoda’s downtown social district. The three businesses all received their first shipment of 16-ounce plastic cups (BPA free) to use for the opening of the district. The township paid for the first allotment of cups.
According to Kat Bol, owner of the Edelweiss Tavern with her husband Tony, the district opened on June 1, after the Memorial Day weekend. Patrons were provided with maps and rules of the social district.
The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees passed resolutions supporting special social district permits for the three establishments at their most recent board meeting held on May 9.
NOW named as a 2022 ‘Hometown Health Hero’
LANSING – Ten individuals and organizations were recently presented with the 2022 Hometown Health Hero and Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion awards, for their contributions to protecting and improving the health of Michigan.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Hometown Health Hero awards are presented every spring as part of Michigan Public Health Week.
“Our Hometown Health Hero awards are a way for us to highlight selfless and dedicated champions of public health who are making incredible efforts to improve the lives of Michigan residents,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We celebrate all efforts, no matter how small or large, of health care professionals who make a positive impact on our state.”
Among the recipients of this year’s Hometown Health Hero awards, is Need Our Water (NOW) Oscoda.
More than 150 vets, families receive advice and resources at Veterans Benefits Fair
EAST TAWAS – The Veterans Benefits Fair welcomed a steady stream of guests for four hours straight, and was open to all veterans, their families and surviving spouses.
Many programs and resources were available to our nation’s veterans who have selflessly served in the military, and rightfully so. However, Iosco County Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney said that the number of people who aren’t aware of the benefits available – let alone, how to acquire them – is astonishing.
But Whitney was among those looking to change this. In one recent example, he and the Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office teamed with Veteran Community Engagement Officer Ryan Sanderson, of the Michigan Veterans Affairs (VA) Agency, to host an event at Rushman Hall in East Tawas on May 19.
Sights and sounds abound for birders during Tawas Point Migration event
EAST TAWAS – Feathered fliers made their presence known at Tawas Point State Park, as both native birds and traveling species flooded the area in a sea of spectacular sights and sounds.
Human visitors also packed the park in East Tawas, as they arrived for the Tawas Point Migration event which ran from Friday through Sunday, May 13-15.
Hosted by AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA), a chapter of Michigan Audubon, the occasion made a much anticipated return after a two-year break due to COVID-19.
While avid birders often come equipped with state-of-the-art binoculars, cameras and spotting scopes, Tawas Point was brimming with so many birds that novice participants could also have a great experience, even without all the sophisticated gear.
June
Amerilodge begins building on the beach
OSCODA — A plan to bring a hotel adjacent to the Oscoda Beach Park has finally come to fruition for the Oscoda area, and in the new year construction is ongoing for the town’s new Holiday Inn Express hotel.
Dating back to the 90’s, the township has been purchasing land on the corner of N Lake St and East River Rd. The last remaining property on 227 E. River Road used to be a single residence house, until its purchase last year.
Since the township now owns the city block, they have agreed to sell it to Amerilodge Group, a Midwest hotel company that owns, operates and builds a hotel chain.
Planning & Zoning Director Nichole Vallette said the anticipated time frame of the project’s completion was 18 to 24 months. Given real world challenges with engineering and construction, construction timelines vary wildly.
“I’m super excited that they purchased the lot and they are building there,” she said. “I think it’s a great thing. I’m hoping that it will bring more people in and it will bring more people in the businesses. I’m hoping for a domino effect.”
Veterans Memorial Park recognizes Memorial Day with 15th annual flag raising ceremony
OSCODA — Members of the community marked Memorial Day, May 30, with the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park’s traditional flag raising ceremony at the park’s Circle of Flags, located at the entrance to the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
The park, which had throngs of people there for the raising ceremony, where 50 volunteers simultaneous raised flags for all 50 states, as well as flags for POW and MIA organizations, among others, was filled with people on a very breezy spring afternoon.
At the blowing of a whistle all 50 flags — with some flagpoles having more than one volunteer hoisting them into the blue sky — were raised. That part of the ceremony was followed by the singing of The National Anthem by father and son Danny and Dan Altshouse.
Tawas City family makes Mackinac Bridge history
ST. IGNACE – Kurt and Anna Dalmon of Tawas City were on their way up to Pictured Rocks near Munising in the Upper Peninsula this past June for a family vacation with their two children, Seth and Teresa. They didn’t know they’d make history on their drive.
At about 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Dalman family claimed the bragging rights and a milestone as the 200 millionth vehicle to cross the Mackinac Bridge. Kurt Dalman was driving, with passengers Anna, and their children, Seth and Teresa.
“We’re headed to Pictured Rocks. This will be the kids’ first big hike,” Anna Dalman said. “We were very surprised. We had no idea (this milestone was coming up).”
Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason, member Caroline Cheeseman, and MBA staff met the Dalmans outside on the toll plaza after they drove their 2021 Toyota Corolla hybrid through the booths, paying $4 cash in the northbound direction. They presented the family a framed print of the Mackinac Bridge, while Amy Millard, executive director of the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, and Lora Brown, executive director of the St. Ignace Visitors Bureau, gave them a gift basket full of local items.
Tragedy averted when two men saved from drowning by good Samaritans
EAST TAWAS – A day at the beach almost ended in tragedy for two men who were visiting Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas. Their near-drowning deaths were prevented, though, due to the quick reactions of some good samaritans and the lifesaving measures they performed.
Michigan State Police (MSP) personnel advise that upon being rescued, Oryan Solaka, 24, New Baltimore, and his cousin Adeeson Solaka, 18, Sterling Heights, were taken to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
According to an MSP press release, troopers from the West Branch Post were dispatched to the beach area of Tawas Point State Park on Memorial Day, May 30, for reported drownings in Lake Huron. The troopers and a sergeant, in addition to officers from the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) and East Tawas Police Department (ETPD), were on scene within minutes of being dispatched.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that good samaritans had removed both persons from the water and were in the process of performing lifesaving measures. One victim had been recovered on the surface of the water and the other had been submerged and was pulled from the bottom.
July
Wes Dean, Ryan Halstead pull away to win Curley Memorial Canoe race
OSCODA — Water levels may have slowed the times down at the annual Curley Memorial Canoe Race in Oscoda ahead of the big race. That certainly didn’t turn down the excitement however, as the duo of Wes Dean, 27, of Grayling, and Ryan Halstead, 35, of Grayling, pulled away from a group of teams to win the race by almost two minutes; with their winning time reading 2:34:49.
“Definitely a good confidence booster leading up to the marathon,” Dean said. “This is definitely the time of year where you want to start moving fast.”
Tawas Point Lighthouse getting much needed repairs
EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Point Lighthouse is going to get a much needed series of repairs in the next following years. For the first time since 2005, the tower will get an internal and external treatment.
Thanks to the DNR’s Phase 1 funding made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan, the lighthouse is allotted $455,500 to repair water-damaged brick. The work will be completed by professionals specializing in historic architecture for maritime buildings.
This funding is under the greater umbrella of the federal American Rescue Plan Act to stimulate the economy post-COVID.
Tawas Point State Park Supervisor Micah Jordan said the main bulk of repairs will go to the tower, but there are some interior repairs needed for the house.
East Tawas woman airlifted for further treatment after house fire
EAST TAWAS – A structure fire that broke out in an East Tawas home resulted in the resident, reportedly a woman in her 80s, being airlifted to a facility in order to receive further treatment.
The fire occurred on July 20, within a single-story dwelling located at 221 W. Tawas Lake Rd.
August
Southern Lapwing is the first of its kind in Oscoda
OSCODA – Don’t you know about the bird? Well, Brenda McNeill, administrative assistant of the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport, has certainly heard.
“Now I know it’s the word,” she said. “I know now that a lot of people have been stopping in and asking for it.
If you still haven’t heard the word, the bird is the Southern Lapwing, a South American bird in the plover family.
It’s the national bird of Uruguay and nests on the ground. It is similar in size and shape to the native killdeer.
It does, however, have a plume on the top of its head and a striking crimson eye.
Canadian duo Steve Lajoie, Guillaume Blais win thrilling rendition of Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon
OSCODA — After going neck-and-neck with at least one, if not two other teams for most of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, Steve Lajoie and Guillaume Blais proved without a doubt that they were the best.
They crossed the finish line in Oscoda at 14 hours, 36 minutes and 17 seconds, more than two minutes in front of the second place team.
“It feels good, (it was) a tough night with good competition,” Lajoie, 46, of Mirabel, QC said. “(There was) a lot of people, a lot of fans and it was really amazing that we were both able to do it.”
This marks the 12th marathon win for Lajoie, his last coming in first place in 2019 with Andy Triebold. Blais, 36, of Saint-Boniface, QC had two career second place finishes entering this year’s marathon, and was able to get the hard-earned victory this time.
Dozens of vintners, brewers to join Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival
EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival celebrated its 13th annual run in August.
Presented by the nonprofit Friends of the East Tawas Library, it was hosted at East Tawas Harbor Park, located downtown by the Newman Street and US-23 intersection.
Percentage of female firefighters with the ETFD surpasses national average
EAST TAWAS – With close to 25% of its roster comprised of women, the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) exceeded the national average for the percentage of female firefighters.
According to the most recent available data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), females account for roughly 8% of the overall firefighter population in the United States. Further, less than 5% of career firefighters across the country are women.
But with the ETFD, Chief Bill Deckett points out that six of the 27 firefighters are female, currently putting the department at 22%.
September
‘Harvest of Quilts’ show features guild members’ quilting works of art
OSCODA – Richardson Elementary School of Oscoda was awash with colors of many different types of fabric as handmade pieces of art were on display for the public — for the first time in four years — by the talented members of the Quirky Quilters Quilt Guild.
The guild held their show called “Harvest of Color” to display quilting projects the Oscoda-based group’s members have been working on for years.
Club President Terri Westburg said there were more than 200 quilts on display at the show, made by the club’s more than 80 members who live mostly in the Oscoda and surrounding areas.
AuSable Valley Audubon celebrates 50 year anniversary
OSCODA – AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA) celebrated 50 years as the area’s local Audubon Society and as a chapter of Michigan Audubon.
The group, which is centered on the hobby of birding, does many things in Iosco County, including educating the public on avian wildlife, and conducting conservation efforts across the county, held a celebration dinner, Friday, at the Tawas United Methodist Church. The dinner featured memories of the society’s 50 years in existence and service, presentations, demonstrations, and other activities.
The group was originally started in 1972 as the Iosco Audubon Society, by Dorlis Larson and Kathie Wasylk, and in the last decade changed its name to AuSable Valley Audubon to better recognize the larger scope of the group.
October
Oscoda outlasts rival Tawas Area 18-12 in double overtime thriller to retain News-Press trophy
OSCODA — The 68th meeting between heated rivals Oscoda and Tawas Area on the football field just might have been the best one of them all. After many big plays by each side, and even a little controversy in the late stages, Friday’s game was finally decided in the second overtime, when it was the Owls who made the plays, getting a crucial five-yard touchdown reception by Blake Mallak to get the lead, and a big-time stuff by Tyler Sheffer on defense made it stand, 18-12 for the win. This marks the Owls’ sixth straight win in the rivalry, keeping the coveted News-Press trophy in their hands for yet another year.
“What a way to have a rivalry game, with a big crowd on both sides,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “It is a great win for more than the team, I think the community and all the kids in the school were pretty excited about it. That is six in a row, that is a pretty big deal and I just thought it was a tremendous game. It was a real defensive battle and a fun game to coach.”
Tawas Tool Company turns 50 years old
EAST TAWAS – Tawas Tool Company celebrated 50 years of being in business Saturday, Oct. 15. To celebrate, they hosted an open house at Plant II for the public and employees.
Tawas Tool is a subsidiary of the Start Cutter Company based in Farmington Hills. They are a 95 year old company located throughout the world, with businesses in Mexico and Brazil, to name a few.
“Everybody’s familiar with their transmission in their car,” said General Manager Tom Giglio. “We cut the gears that cut that.”
November
Tawas City, Alabaster to consider pilot program for contracted police services
TAWAS CITY – Both the Tawas City Council and Alabaster Township Board of Trustees considered adopting a joint resolution, for the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) to provide services to the township.
As for the initial talks, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning first stated that she and TCPD Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz met with Alabaster Township Supervisor Stephanie Wentworth, to discuss providing contracted police services to the township. Wentworth shared the information with the rest of the board, and they asked Horning and the chief to attend their meeting to respond to any questions.
NEMCSA opens a new pre school in Tawas City
TAWAS CITY – Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) has opened its doors to their new preschool, located on 825 2nd street, formerly the Tawas Middle School.
NEMCSA have a 10-year lease to set up a preschool program along with supplemental services. Parents of children aged from birth to four years old are welcome to apply for the free services offered by NEMCSA’s Tawas Early Childhood Center.
Northern Michigan traveling hockey team wins state championship
GAYLORD – A traveling hockey team comprised of high school players from Northern Michigan, including two from Tawas, won the 18-Under AA state championship in Jackson.
The Northern Michigan United 18-U AA travel team defeated Grand Rapids West Michigan Varsity 3-2 in overtime at Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson. Based out of Gaylord, Northern Michigan United was unbeaten in the state tournament. The team formed just three years ago.
Tawas players are Taylor Williams and Kyle Inderica. Matt Buresh is the team’s head coach.
December
East Tawas woman sentenced to two to 15 years in prison on involuntary manslaughter charge
TAWAS CITY — An East Tawas woman was sentenced to prison time, two to 15 years in prison — less credit for 185 days served — after she pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
The sentencing took place in a hearing held Dec. 5 in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court and was handed down by Judge David C. Riffel.
Investigators say Cara Elizabeth Cummings, 35, East Tawas, provided drugs that lead to the death of an East Tawas man in March, investigators say, and was originally charged with two felonies, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP), including one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death, as well as one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, less than 50 grams.
Oscoda man wins Big Buck Bonanza
EAST TAWAS – An Oscoda man, who led the contest since the opening days of the firearm deer season, has won the 2022 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.
Alan Dumont, 37, of Oscoda, shot a massive 16-point buck, weighing 177 pounds with a 19 3/4-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in Iosco County. The buck scored 276.75 contest points.
Dumont won a Ruger 36902 American Std. Bolt Rifle 350 Legend Green Predator 22-inch, valued at $659, compliments of the newspaper.