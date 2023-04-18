PIETY HILL PROJECT

PIETY HILL PROJECT – A proposed mixed-use structure includes an inn, coffee shop, restaurant, shop, wellness studio and one and two-bedroom luxury apartments or condominiums with 180 degree views of the river. Twenty-one units would be added to the two existing structures with nine rental units and 25 parking stalls would be located below the new structure.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – The MacDonald family attended the April 6 meeting of the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) to present their vision for repurposing their family home and two adjoining pieces of property into the Piety Hill Inn and Apartments.

Before giving their presentation, Chad and Peter MacDonald talked about their childhood growing up in the family home where their parents lived for 55 years. They said “dad was a preacher and mom was a teacher.” The family settled in Oscoda after having moved seven times in their 10-year marriage during which they also had four children.

Tags