OSCODA – The MacDonald family attended the April 6 meeting of the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) to present their vision for repurposing their family home and two adjoining pieces of property into the Piety Hill Inn and Apartments.
Before giving their presentation, Chad and Peter MacDonald talked about their childhood growing up in the family home where their parents lived for 55 years. They said “dad was a preacher and mom was a teacher.” The family settled in Oscoda after having moved seven times in their 10-year marriage during which they also had four children.
The MacDonald’s parents recently passed and the family has been thinking about how they wanted to make use of the family home. They said they want to bring the downtown back and think their proposed project will help do that. Peter, an architect, presented his plan for a multi-level structure that unites three pieces of property with 450 feet of riverfront property.
The proposed mixed-use structure includes an inn, coffee shop, restaurant, shop, wellness studio and one and two-bedroom luxury apartments or condominiums with 180 degree views of the river. Twenty-one units would be added to the two existing structures with nine rental units and 25 parking stalls would be located below the new structure.
The proposed project received a positive response both from the EIC members and those in attendance. Cathy Wusterbarth said she attended to show support for what she described as an “amazing plan.” Another attendee said that the project was the right kind of development in the right place and that the project could be a catalyst for the downtown area.
According to Peter, he spoke to Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette who reviewed his plan, and she indicated that it met the zoning ordinance. The MacDonalds were asking the EIC to be designated as a preferred Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) project. The MacDonalds plan to apply for grant funding for the project from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program.
Peter also drew renderings that included a boardwalk that runs along the river, connects multiple parks and provides a place for boat slips.
Member Robert Tasior made a motion that 119 and 201 W. Dwight Street be designated as priority sites. The motion received support from Member Mary Ed Teuton and was passed unanimously. The project will now go the the April 24 township board meeting to receive the same designation from the board.
Clerk Josh Sutton thanked the MacDonalds for their presentation and said the project was “just amazing.”
The EIC also took the following actions:
• Cancelled the work session to develop a job description for the Economic Improvement director. As previously reported, Township Supervisor Bill Palmer said that the township would not be hiring anyone to fill the position until the remainder of the former EIC director’s 90-day termination clause is paid through the end of May.
• Accepted the resignation of Tony Ommani, who was serving as vice chair, with regrets. Ommani’s term ran through the end of 2023. He resigned after the board enacted the 90-day termination clause in Todd Dickerson’s contract. The motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, with support from Chair Dave Iler, passed unanimously.
• Scheduled the annual meeting of the boards for May 9 at 2 p.m. at the Shoreline Theater.
• Discussed the annual review of EIC Bylaws.