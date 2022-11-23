AUSABLE — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees held a budget session on Monday, Nov. 14 to plan the 2023 township budget. Trustee Gina Cinquino did not attend the meeting.

As previously reported, AuSable pays for water and sewer from Oscoda Township. AuSable will be proposing a 3% water increase and a 3% sewer increase at their Dec. 5 meeting to cover the increase in costs being charged by Oscoda Township.

