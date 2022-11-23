AUSABLE — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees held a budget session on Monday, Nov. 14 to plan the 2023 township budget. Trustee Gina Cinquino did not attend the meeting.
As previously reported, AuSable pays for water and sewer from Oscoda Township. AuSable will be proposing a 3% water increase and a 3% sewer increase at their Dec. 5 meeting to cover the increase in costs being charged by Oscoda Township.
If the increase passes, sewer rates for a ¾ inch water meter will increase from $61.01 per month to $62.84. For a one-inch water meter the rate will increase from $152.51 to $157.09. For the 1 ¼ -1 ½ water meter the rate will increase from $305.03 to $314.18. Two-inch meters will increase from $488.07 to $502.71. Three-inch meters will increase from $915.12 to $942.57. Six-inch meters will increase from $2,659.31 to $3769.19.
In addition, there will be a charge of $6.17 per 1,000 gallons from the first gallon of monthly consumption.
Unmetered users will pay a flat rate of $111.12, an increase from $107.88 per month for single-family residential users. The increase will go in effect with the Feb. 1, 2023 bill, that is due Feb. 20.
Water bills will also increase from $31.24 to $32.18 for a ¾ inch meter, $78.10 to $80.45 for a one-inch meter, $156.20 to $160.89 for a 1 ¼ to 1 ½ inch meter, $249.92 to $257.42 for a two-inch, $468.60 to $482.66 for a three-inch, $937.20 to $965.32 for a four-inch and $1,561.99 to $1,608.85 for a six-inch.
In addition, there will be a charge of $3.31 per 1,000 gallons from the first gallon of consumption.
Unmetered users will pay a flat rate of $48.27 for single family residential units.
The water rate increase will also go in effect with the Feb. 2023 bill.
Strayer said the township would need to look at how they are going to enforce sewer hookups to the municipal sewer that was extended down US-23. As previously reported, property owners had recently had the time period to hookup extended.
The trustees also discussed the increase in shared service costs received from Oscoda Township.
“What went up so much in the cemetery?” Trustee Alanda Barnes asked.
“It’s all labor,” responded Supervisor Kevin Beliveau.
The trustees discussed the current status of the township’s fund balances. Documentation provided by Strayer indicated that the General Fund has a current balance of $1,113,361.21, given expenses this year and projected for 2023, the ending balance is projected to be $629,131.21.
“We’re growing and we’re paying more wages. I would expect 2023 to be a little hard on the fund balance and 2024 too,” said Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis.
The 2023 budget includes planned increases of 5% for staff. Beliveau said he wanted to increase Strayer’s salary by 12.5% from $56,000 to $63,000.
“I’ve been here for quite a few budget cycles, I don’t disagree,” added Samotis. She said she appreciated that Strayer had information looking forward and looking back.
The trustees discussed offering one, instead of two, dumpster days and the impact on costs.
They also discussed charging a fee for land division requests, currently there is none.
The Fire Fund has a current balance of $434,889.62. Oscoda Township will be pre-paying for a new fire truck. AuSable Township’s share of the fire truck’s cost is $200,344, leaving an ending balance of $233,889.63.
“What if we said we can’t afford it? I don’t think we need a fire truck, I think someone wants a fire truck,” Beliveau said.
The trustees discussed the cost of the fire truck, over $850,000. Strayer thought the cost would be going down. Trustees also asked why Oscoda Township would pay upfront for a truck they would not receive for three years.
The water fund has a current balance of $1,082,341.89. Expected expenses including the Hilltop Water Project and water meters will leave the ending balance at $575,820.89.
Voters passed the Charter Township of AuSable Mosquito Contract Millage by a vote of 572 (59.9%) who voted yes to 383 (40.1%) who voted no. The details are still being worked out on when and how the millage will go on tax bills.
The Nov. 21 meeting of the board has been cancelled. The public hearing on the increased water and sewer rates will take place at the Dec. 5 meeting.