OSCODA — Heating, holiday decorations, winter storms, Christmas trees and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months.
With the sudden drop in temperatures, you may be turning to your furnace, fireplace and space heater to stay warm. Nearly 156,000 fires occur during the winter holidays season, causing 630 deaths, 2,600 injuries, and approximately $936 million in property damage, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
According to East Tawas Fire Chief Bill Deckett, real Christmas trees dry out very quickly and become a torch in a matter of seconds. In order to keep the tree from drying out, trim the trunk before you place it in a tree stand. Once a tree is cut, sap will start to seal over the base and therefore hinder the tree’s ability to receive water. Once you make the cut, immediately place your tree in a bucket of water until you have the tree stand set up.
Make sure to keep your tree stand full of water at all times. Check the water level daily. Place your tree in a cool spot indoors, such as a porch or entryway, near windows and away from heat ducts and fireplaces, keeping the thermostat at 68 degrees F or cooler. Keep the tree a minimum of three feet from a heat source. Once the tree becomes dry, it needs to be removed from your home. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.
The five main causes of fires during the holiday season are cooking, fireplaces, candles, holiday lights, and space heaters.
The holidays are a time for gathering family and friends and large holiday meals. It’s important not to leave food cooking unattended on the stove. Tawas City Fire Chief Steve Masich reminds homeowners to keep lids on frying pans and pay attention to what is cooking on the stove while entertaining.
In a recent interview, Masich described the importance of having an annual inspection of your chimney to ensure that it isn’t clogged. Fireplaces can produce creosote which has the capability of igniting. Masich recommended an annual chimney inspection to make sure that there are no hazards capable of starting a fire. It’s important to always remember that when burning wood, use dry, seasoned wood which produces more flame with less smoke. Check chimneys and fireplace vents. Make sure to always use fireplace doors or a fireplace screen and keep rugs and other objects away from the hearth. Keep children and pets away from fireplaces and wood-burning stoves to prevent burns.
While candles are a nice addition to the cold, dark days of winter, they need to be watched. Candle fires are four times higher during the month of December. More than one third of holiday decoration fires are caused by candles. Keep candles out of high traffic areas where they can be knocked over. Do not leave candles unattended, always extinguish them if going to bed or leaving a room and put candles out of the reach of children and pets. The same goes for matches and lighters, keep them high up in a locked cabinet away from children.
Masich said it is important to keep candles three feet away from anything that is combustible.
Deckett reported that the East Tawas Fire Department responded to a candle fire in October. The candle was left unattended, burned down and caused a fire. The National Fire Protection Association recommends using battery operated candles as a safer option.
Indoor and outdoor lights help make the holiday season festive but are a leading cause of fires. Make sure to use lights only for the purpose they are designated for. Outdoor lights go outdoors, indoor lights go indoors.
Make sure not to overload outlets, or power strips when decorating. When hanging lights use clips instead of nails to not damage the cord. If lights or cords are frayed, do not use them. Turn off lights before going to bed or leaving your house. Plug outdoor lights into ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) to prevent electric shocks. Deckett stressed the importance of not running lights under rugs or furniture where they can get damaged or stepped on. He also talked about the importance of turning lights off when leaving your house.
Space heaters need to be new and not have any frayed cords. Avoid placing heaters near curtains, tablecloths or other flapping fabrics. Always make sure your space heater has an automatic shut off switch, which forces the heater to shut-off as soon as it reaches a dangerously high heat level.
Deckett said that space heaters are always a danger because they “draw a lot of juice” and he cautioned to never use an extension cord with a space heater. Space heaters should not be used as a primary heat source. Deckett reported on a fire the department responded to where the space heater was in a bedroom, the heater caught the bedding on fire and subsequently the house caught on fire.
Deckett said that every home should definitely have a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless toxic flammable gas formed by incomplete combustion of carbon. Carbon monoxide disburses throughout the home. Deckett reported that the fire department receives calls about carbon monoxide detectors beeping because they need to be replaced. According to Deckett, detectors need to be replaced every 10 years
If you live in a two-story house, consider having foldable ladders located throughout the house in case the second story is the only escape route.
Test your smoke detectors monthly to make sure they are working. If they are over 10 years old, replace them.
According to Masich, it is important that homeowners have their furnace checked annually by a licensed HVAC professional. Masich reminded homeowners to keep loose debris away from furnaces and hot water heaters.
One of the biggest hazards caused by a dirty furnace filter is a fire in your furnace or ducts. Furnace filters need to be changed on a regular basis. Depending on the amount of pet hair, dust and debris in your home, it is recommended that a high-quality filter be installed and replaced every 90 days.
In addition to improving the safety of your furnace, replacing the furnace filter will improve the efficiency of the furnace, improve the life of the furnace and ultimately save you money.
In case of a fire, it is important to have a fire extinguisher in your home. Kudos FPES LLC in Oscoda provides fire extinguisher training. Deckett said that it is important to get your fire extinguisher checked annually, which Kudos will do. He also said extinguishers only discharge for seven or eight seconds and can only be used once. Kudos can refill extinguishers that are refillable. The type and quality of the fire extinguisher will determine its life expectancy and whether or not it can be refilled. Fire extinguishers can be good for five to 15 years, and may have an expiration date. Make sure that your fire extinguisher has not expired, if it has, replace it.
Snow, ice and high winds can also result in power outages during the winter months. Some homeowners have purchased generators for use when the power goes out. It’s also important to use generators safely.
Safe Electricity has the following tips to use portable generators safely:
- Operate generators outdoors in an area with plenty of ventilation. Never run a generator in a home or garage. Generators give off deadly carbon monoxide.
- Do not plug a generator into the wall to avoid back feed. Use heavy-duty extension cords to connect appliances to the outlets on the generator.
- Turn the generator on before plugging appliances to it. Once the generator is running, turn your appliances and lights on one at a time to avoid overloading the unit. Remember, generators are for temporary usage; prioritize your needs.
- Generators pose electrical risks, especially when operated in wet conditions. Use a generator only when necessary when the weather creates wet or moist conditions. Protect the generator by operating it under an open, canopy-like structure on a dry surface where water cannot form puddles or drain under it. Always ensure your hands are dry before touching the generator.
- Be sure the generator is turned off and cool before fueling it.
- Keep children and pets away from portable generators.
- Prepare for the worst. Develop a family escape plan in case of fire. Make sure everyone in your family knows two escape routes and knows where to meet outside of your home in case of a fire. Hold fire drills in your home so that everyone knows the escape plan. Teach children “stop, drop and roll” and to stay low to the ground in case of a fire. Hot air and smoke rise so it is important to stay low to the ground where it is cooler and there is more oxygen.
The National Fire Protection Association’s website is a wealth of holiday fire safety information.