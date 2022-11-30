OSCODA — Heating, holiday decorations, winter storms, Christmas trees and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months.

With the sudden drop in temperatures, you may be turning to your furnace, fireplace and space heater to stay warm. Nearly 156,000 fires occur during the winter holidays season, causing 630 deaths, 2,600 injuries, and approximately $936 million in property damage, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Tags

Trending Food Videos