EAST TAWAS – “This was wonderful,” remarked Tim Kinsley, after attending the Veterans Breakfast that was held at Rushman Hall in East Tawas last week.
Joined by his wife, Darlene, the pair were among more than 100 others who showed up to the occasion on Sept. 15.
The couple shared that they had a great time and they couldn’t believe the variety of breakfast items which were available.
Although they are residents of Houghton Lake, the Sunrise Side is like a second home to them. Kinsley, who served in the United States Air Force, said that he and Darlene have always loved East Tawas. In fact, it’s where they met, and they will soon be celebrating 57 years of marriage.
Kinsley adds that just a short drive north, he also has a friend who still lives on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda Township.
On that note, such events as the Veterans Breakfast provide an opportunity for those from similar backgrounds/experiences to get together and enjoy each other’s company. Many veterans were seen catching up with familiar comrades, and also chatting with new friends, during their time at Rushman Hall.
Hosted by the Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office and representative Ron Whitney, in association with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA), the event was completely free for military veterans and their spouses.
Whitney noted that the spouses are always invited because they deserve recognition, as well. Without their support, things can be much more difficult for their loved ones who are in the service.
Whitney, the Accredited Veterans Service Officer for Iosco County, applies for a grant each year through the MVAA, in order to put on the breakfast.
Local Knights of Columbus volunteers – who Whitney says have long been supportive of the area veterans – were the ones behind preparing and serving the large meal, which consisted of pancakes, eggs, French toast, potatoes, ham, coffee, juice and other tasty options.
Tawas Area Honor Guard members also performed a Posting of the Colors at the start of the event, after which the breakfast was complemented by live music from Fusion Trio – featuring Jim DiLoreto on bass, flautist Mary Henry and pianist John Thomas.
A number of free giveaway goodies were also available for guests to take home, including drink bottles, flashlights, key chains, pens, tote bags, coozies and other items.
More importantly, though, Whitney said that the purpose of the event is to inform veterans of the various benefits to which they are entitled, and to connect them with these resources.
Whitney was at Rushman Hall to personally provide this information to anyone with questions, but there were also pamphlets and other literature that guests could take with them, such as the guides to VA benefits, to read and learn more at their own leisure.
There were details on the confidential services offered by the Veterans Crisis Line, as well. Through this, help is available 24/7 to veterans and their family members who are at risk of suicide or are facing other similar struggles. Crisis line experts can be reached by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, texting 838255 or arranging a virtual chat by going to veteranscrisisline.net.
With the highest veteran population per capita, of any county in Michigan, those in the local area can also be put in touch with resources and assistance via the Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office. For more information, e-mail Whitney at rwhitney@ioscocounty.org, call 989-362-6571, stop into the office at 420 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IoscoVeteransAffairs/, or visit https://iosco.net/veteransaffairs/.
As previously reported, the first Veterans Breakfast was held in 2019 and the plan was to continue this as a yearly affair. While it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it made a welcome return in 2021, and there was also a successful turnout for the third annual event in 2022.