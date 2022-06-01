by Manuela Kress
OSCODA — According to Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, “it has recently been discovered that the Township’s gas utility had been compromised by a company presenting themselves as DTE and offering lower rates. Since September of 2021, the Township has been paying not only DTE but also a company known as Kratos on our gas utility bills.”
The Oscoda Press calculated that the township has paid Kratos over $46,000.
“How did this vendor get set up? Why aren’t we auditing invoices? Why didn’t we know it?” asked Trustee Steve Wusterbarth. Clerk Josh Sutton responded that the DTE account was supposed to be “government locked”, but apparently was not.
“So they aren’t set up in accounts payable?” asked Supervisor Ann Richards. “DTE owns the infrastructure. You can opt out to pay another company for the gas,” responded Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
“We are also paying DTE for the gas. I have been up these bills up one side and down the other,” responded Kline.
“I don’t understand how DTE can do this?” said Richards.
“I don’t have access to the bills, the Clerk and Treasurer’s office do,” responded Kline.
“We are $42,000 in the red,” Richards stated. “$42,430”, Kline responded.
“Kratos is supplying the gas. We have had this brought to us before. We’ve always declined these third party agreements,” added Trustee Bill Palmer. Palmer added that while the township was being charged .669 per 100 cubic feet of gas by Kratos, “we don’t know what DTE would have been.”
“They are charging us for the gas but they have a really high rate. It shouldn’t have been changed in the first place without board approval,” argued Spencer.
“We were scammed. Unfortunately the people were scammed. We should have a point person. I am not throwing anyone under the bus. We need to start investigating things earlier,” concluded Richards.
“It will happen again,” stated Kline. She said that staff would be instructed to hang up when they receive a call from Kratos soliciting the township’s business.
Motion by Spencer, with support from Palmer, to have the township attorney work with Kline to write a letter to Kratos to request a refund for utility charges. The vote was unanimous.
According to its company website, “Kratos Gas & Power Michigan works diligently to bring you natural gas at consistently low prices.” For DTE customers the company offers an introductory rate of $0.409 CCF for the first month of service. Utility service charges, fees, and taxes still apply. After the first month, gas is charged on a “Variable Rate Plan that fluctuates with the natural gas market.”
Kratos Gas & Power Michigan is located in Ypsilanti. The company also currently serves the state of Ohio. Service in Georgia stopped in 2021.