BARE SHELVES

BARE SHELVES – The shelves inside the United Methodist Church, that normally are full of food, are getting bare. According to organizer Mary Pasinski donations are down. The pantry accepts donations of food and personal care items.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Seven months after Christmas, also known as the season of giving, the shelves of the food and personal care item pantry are getting bare at United Methodist Church (UMC) in Oscoda. While donations are down, the need is not.

As previously reported, UMC operates two food pantries out of the church. There is a small pantry outside for an emergency.

